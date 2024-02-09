News Henry Cejudo turned 37 years old today

Who is going to win?

Rooting for triple C, but I'm not feeling confident about his chances. It's a really intriguing match up though. I'm really curious to how a guy like Cejudo will try to deal with Merabs relentless TD attempts and superb cardio.
 
PurpleStorm said:
I'm going Merab. No disrespect to Triple C. Well, maybe a little.
From 2018-2020 CCC's performances were about as perfect as they could be (I'd have to re-watch but remember thinking that Sergio should've gotten the nod.)

At 37 after such a long career at the top of two separate combat sports, and especially since wrestling (which is hard on the knees and hips) is his base, a win against a legit top 5 guy is going to be a very tall order.
 
HB to Cejudo.

Agree that he should’ve never stopped fighting for so long. Whatever he had at the time, it’s not quite the same now.
 
I'd love for Henry to win, but I haven't seen evidence that he still has it as a fighter. He seems to be a good coach though.
 
unjuiced v. extremely juiced
ill take the inbred who can force 48 tds in a five rounder and not breathe heavy at all thanks
 
It’s not a good look for sure , and Marab is a beast
 
im picking cejudo based on the fact that he’s such a strong wrestler, and his durability. at 37, it’s a tough pick. but since he doesn’t rely on striking as much as some other manlets, i’ll assume his age won’t affect him as much.
 
