Can be defy the odds ?
I'm going Merab. No disrespect to Triple C. Well, maybe a little.
Should be a fun fight. I'm not picky about this kind of thing. Just tell who what when and I'll watch and enjoy.I think Merab pushes him to his limits and breaks him tbh sir.
Yeah I watch every fight anyway so I'm with you sir lol.Should be a fun fight. I'm not picky about this kind of thing. Just tell who what when and I'll watch and enjoy.
From 2018-2020 CCC's performances were about as perfect as they could be (I'd have to re-watch but remember thinking that Sergio should've gotten the nod.)I'm going Merab. No disrespect to Triple C. Well, maybe a little.
What would the evidence look like? His only loss was a split decision for the title.I'd love for Henry to win, but I haven't seen evidence that he still has it as a fighter. He seems to be a good coach though.
Shouldn’t have sat on his ass for 3 years dude had lightning in a bottle and threw it away, he’s gonna get clinched against the cage for 3 rounds against Merab and retire
I admit I didn't see it. How'd he look? Do you think he deserved to get the nod?What would the evidence look like? His only loss was a split decision for the title.