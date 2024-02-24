Henry Cejudo should have never come back

He tried tu pull a Khabib move (retiring at the top, young in his prime so he won't lose)

But he decided to come back years later just to lose back to back to back.

Bad move. He should have said his grandma before dying asked him to not fight anymore or something like so he would have an excuse to not come back and risk everything
 
I'm sick of this guy acting like he's one of the GOATs, what's even his best win, Marlon Moraes?

TJ beats him at 135 imo
Cruz old and on short notice
DJ super close decision

This guy has barely even fought at 135, hasn't really been tested, most overrated wrestler too, no top control, no BJJ, no submission threat, tries to act like him retiring is supposed to be a big deal. Gets all this hype for his 'fight IQ' for beating up Moraes in the second round, when that was literally just Moraes gassing out. Tries to act like beating up TJ's skeleton at 125 is an actual win, the guy could barely stand on his own two feet after that weightcut.
 
Nah he shoulda never left.

Coming back was fine.

$$$
 
Think he’s been exposed as never being that good anyways and should probably stay retired.
 
I agree. If you leave, just leave. This unretiring is silly stuff, much like music bands reforming. Not a fan.
 
I agree. If you leave, just leave. This unretiring is silly stuff, much like music bands reforming. Not a fan.
I dont agree.

Thats just people getting in their feelings about shit.

There's literally no reason for Cejudo to stay retired. He may have lost a step but can still compete and make money.

"yea but u said..."

People get emotional when they lose,and then it fades and they wanna compete again.

Shoulda never retired in the first place is what he shouldnt have done.
 
*He should have never left. "Legacy" and "Record" are completely pointless and not worth worrying about. If modern day fans don't know Randy Couture or Wanderlei Silva, they sure as hell aren't going to remember Cejudo in a few years.

As a small weight fighter who wasn't champ for very long and really wasn't an mma fighter for that long in general, Cejudo should not have wasted years of his prime sitting on the shelf. He will regret that missed income in 20 years much more than he misses his shattered aura now
 
*He should have never left. "Legacy" and "Record" are completely pointless and not worth worrying about. If modern day fans don't know Randy Couture or Wanderlei Silva, they sure as hell aren't going to remember Cejudo in a few years.
The only way to have a legacy is to become a household name. Conor and Brock, and to a lesser extend Ronda, are the only fighters who really have a legacy. And none of them are GOATs in their weight classes. MMA is not the type of sport where legends are born.
 
Not good for his legacy, but he's done good against the best fighters at 135 now. He wasted his prime for sure, but he can probably win a few fights still.
 
Horrible matchup for him, he should have fought a striker and hope for a title shot after a few wins.
Dana probably chose for him ! Dana is happy now
<{danayeah}>
 
He got embarrassed in front of Zuckerberg who was laughing at him while being man handled in the air.i hope it was worth fighting for 120k
 
