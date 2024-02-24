Henry Cejudo should have never come back

Geniusss
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2019
- Messages
- 1,979
- Reaction score
- 2,710
He tried tu pull a Khabib move (retiring at the top, young in his prime so he won't lose)
But he decided to come back years later just to lose back to back to back.
Bad move. He should have said his grandma before dying asked him to not fight anymore or something like so he would have an excuse to not come back and risk everything
