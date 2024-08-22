That's conorI swear this guy has retired and unretired like 7 different times
I think he can get one easily with just 1 win.Bad move, unless he believes he has a road to the belt
Lol he is so dumb
Have fun cutting to 125 now at 37 after you have been heavy for years
It's hard for me to think of someone who has mismanaged their career more than him
Pretty sure he only retired the one time.I swear this guy has retired and unretired like 7 different times
Bantamweight is name after a type of chicken.Had he been binge eating?
Or wait what does the names of lower classes even mean?
Fly? Feather? What is up with that shit?
It might actually be a bit degrading even for midgets.