Rumored Henry Cejudo Moving BACK To Flyweight

Had he been binge eating?
Or wait what does the names of lower classes even mean?
Fly? Feather? What is up with that shit?
It might actually be a bit degrading even for midgets.
 
Bad move, unless he believes he has a road to the belt
 
Seriously screwed himself badly with the fake retirement. Guy was at his peak of his prime. Beating DJ, Marlon, TJ and Dom
 
Him and Khamscam need to squash the beef
Catchweight bout at the next Noche !
Book it Dana
 
I've been saying he should he's a mid size flyweight, modern BW's are too big.

if cejudo can shake that division up, that'd be massive for him and puts him back in the all time greatest hunt (friutless harvest, but his standing can be improved upon)

Match him up with Kara France right away.
 
Lol he is so dumb

Have fun cutting to 125 now at 37 after you have been heavy for years

It's hard for me to think of someone who has mismanaged their career more than him
 
Here we are watching an all time great fight for the scraps of a squandered late career
 
Bantamweight is name after a type of chicken.
 
I think it’s a really good idea , no Umar , no Merab , seems like a decent plan to me
 
