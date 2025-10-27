Henry Cejudo confirms UFC 323 matchup vs. Payton Talbott is final fight

WoozyFailGuy said: I think that "retirement" will go down as one of the worst miscalculations in UFC champion history. Click to expand...

Gave up 3 years of his prime.I think in his head they were gonna come begging him with a $5mil payday.Dana was just like "Well bye" we got lots of midgets. Next_______________Probably could have gotten the Jose Aldo fight next and would have been favorite as champ.He fought Aljo after 3 years inactive and had a split decision L, so logically he probably would have won if he took that fight as champ.Then he fought Merab in a non title fight and lost. That sucks because it killed any chance of him getting another title shot which he might have had a claim to having had an SD competitiive come back fight.Very tough matchups.Then gets finger fucked in the eye socket and ruled a tko as I recall. (Or he lost on the cards... I forget. I remember a controversy and his eye being way fucked up and bleeding)Bad luck. But if you believe the saying "you make your own luck" Henry definitely made choices that resulted in a much harder path_________Petr Yan would have been the toughest test dureing that time period for Henry but if he could have held off Yan ... Cejudo would have been in the running for best BW O.A.T. ... and he would have cashed anywhere from 1-3 additional championship checks.And as 2 division champ he always could probably just jump divisions and get a title shot or if he kept both belts active (he was reigned defending 125&135 when he rage quit) he theoretically could have lost a title fight and still been champion.