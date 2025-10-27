Henry Cejudo confirms UFC 323 matchup vs. Payton Talbott is final fight

WoozyFailGuy
I think that "retirement" will go down as one of the worst miscalculations in UFC champion history.UFC called his bluff on his genius move to walk away at his peak.
Henry’s out, not the shareholders..I think that "retirement" will go down as one of the worst miscalculations in UFC champion history.
It'll look bad too, Talbott hits hard when he gets going, Cejudo has noticeably slowed down.I’m down for gifs of Henry getting (T)KO’ed or submitted!
The possibility of cementing your legacy as one of the best fighters at 135, wasted.
How do you guys think he would have done had he held on to 135?Henry’s out, not the shareholders..
Sucks he robbed us fans
Isnt it like the 17th time he retired already? Can mma fighters just not fight and not speak about retirement?They all retire like 10 times in a row…
Merab probably would've beaten him still but instead of taking the time off he might've had enough to beat him as well. Who knows? I think he would be rightfully favored against both Aljo and Yan.It'll look bad too, Talbott hits hard when he gets going, Cejudo has noticeably slowed down.
How do you guys think he would have done had he held on to 135?
I don't see him beating the likes of Yan or Merab (as we saw Merab toss him around), I see him losing to Yan as well, but could see him beating the likes of Omaller and Aljo.
It’s hard for me to say. So much of his prime eroded, but when he walked away I think he was at least 50/50 vs anyone at the weightIt'll look bad too, Talbott hits hard when he gets going, Cejudo has noticeably slowed down.
That's the sad part, out of all the midgets, he was definitely the most credentialed. At the very least, I'll always be thankful to him for smoking TJ.He’s accomplished more than most in this sport and wrestling. But I cannot back a guy who sat out & wasted prime competitive years doing jackshit
Excellent post! The finger fuck by Song led to a majority decision lossGave up 3 years of his prime.
I think in his head they were gonna come begging him with a $5mil payday.
Dana was just like "Well bye" we got lots of midgets. Next
Probably could have gotten the Jose Aldo fight next and would have been favorite as champ.
He fought Aljo after 3 years inactive and had a split decision L, so logically he probably would have won if he took that fight as champ.
Then he fought Merab in a non title fight and lost. That sucks because it killed any chance of him getting another title shot which he might have had a claim to having had an SD competitiive come back fight.
Very tough matchups.
Then gets finger fucked in the eye socket and ruled a tko as I recall. (Or he lost on the cards... I forget. I remember a controversy and his eye being way fucked up and bleeding)
Bad luck. But if you believe the saying "you make your own luck" Henry definitely made choices that resulted in a much harder path
Petr Yan would have been the toughest test dureing that time period for Henry but if he could have held off Yan ... Cejudo would have been in the running for best BW O.A.T. ... and he would have cashed anywhere from 1-3 additional championship checks.
And as 2 division champ he always could probably just jump divisions and get a title shot or if he kept both belts active (he was reigned defending 125&135 when he rage quit) he theoretically could have lost a title fight and still been champion.