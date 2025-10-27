Henry Cejudo confirms UFC 323 matchup vs. Payton Talbott is final fight

UFC trying to boost Payton tallbott's fame with Cejudo.
By letting an old 38y past prime 5'4 guy fight a 5'10 guy

What a waste, Talbott won't get far and is already 27
 
Isnt it like the 17th time he retired already? Can mma fighters just not fight and not speak about retirement?They all retire like 10 times in a row…
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I’m down for gifs of Henry getting (T)KO’ed or submitted!
It'll look bad too, Talbott hits hard when he gets going, Cejudo has noticeably slowed down.

VinceArch said:
The possibility of cementing your legacy as one of the best fighters at 135, wasted.
Bowel-forged Stool said:
Henry’s out, not the shareholders..

Sucks he robbed us fans
How do you guys think he would have done had he held on to 135?
I don't see him beating the likes of Yan or Merab (as we saw Merab toss him around), I see him losing to Yan as well, but could see him beating the likes of Omaller and Aljo.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
It'll look bad too, Talbott hits hard when he gets going, Cejudo has noticeably slowed down.



How do you guys think he would have done had he held on to 135?
I don't see him beating the likes of Yan or Merab (as we saw Merab toss him around), I see him losing to Yan as well, but could see him beating the likes of Omaller and Aljo.
Merab probably would've beaten him still but instead of taking the time off he might've had enough to beat him as well. Who knows? I think he would be rightfully favored against both Aljo and Yan.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
I think that "retirement" will go down as one of the worst miscalculations in UFC champion history.
Gave up 3 years of his prime.

I think in his head they were gonna come begging him with a $5mil payday.

Dana was just like "Well bye" we got lots of midgets. Next


Probably could have gotten the Jose Aldo fight next and would have been favorite as champ.

He fought Aljo after 3 years inactive and had a split decision L, so logically he probably would have won if he took that fight as champ.

Then he fought Merab in a non title fight and lost. That sucks because it killed any chance of him getting another title shot which he might have had a claim to having had an SD competitiive come back fight.

Very tough matchups.

Then gets finger fucked in the eye socket and ruled a tko as I recall. (Or he lost on the cards... I forget. I remember a controversy and his eye being way fucked up and bleeding)

Bad luck. But if you believe the saying "you make your own luck" Henry definitely made choices that resulted in a much harder path

Petr Yan would have been the toughest test dureing that time period for Henry but if he could have held off Yan ... Cejudo would have been in the running for best BW O.A.T. ... and he would have cashed anywhere from 1-3 additional championship checks.

And as 2 division champ he always could probably just jump divisions and get a title shot or if he kept both belts active (he was reigned defending 125&135 when he rage quit) he theoretically could have lost a title fight and still been champion.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
It'll look bad too, Talbott hits hard when he gets going, Cejudo has noticeably slowed down.



How do you guys think he would have done had he held on to 135?
I don't see him beating the likes of Yan or Merab (as we saw Merab toss him around), I see him losing to Yan as well, but could see him beating the likes of Omaller and Aljo.
It’s hard for me to say. So much of his prime eroded, but when he walked away I think he was at least 50/50 vs anyone at the weight
 
Oh bet the house on Talbott.
I see a bad night for Cejudo if he can’t get a takedown

He’s accomplished more than most in this sport and wrestling. But I cannot back a guy who sat out & wasted prime competitive years doing jackshit
 
Guy LeDouche said:
He’s accomplished more than most in this sport and wrestling. But I cannot back a guy who sat out & wasted prime competitive years doing jackshit
That's the sad part, out of all the midgets, he was definitely the most credentialed. At the very least, I'll always be thankful to him for smoking TJ.

jeff7b9 said:
Gave up 3 years of his prime.

I think in his head they were gonna come begging him with a $5mil payday.

Dana was just like "Well bye" we got lots of midgets. Next


Probably could have gotten the Jose Aldo fight next and would have been favorite as champ.

He fought Aljo after 3 years inactive and had a split decision L, so logically he probably would have won if he took that fight as champ.

Then he fought Merab in a non title fight and lost. That sucks because it killed any chance of him getting another title shot which he might have had a claim to having had an SD competitiive come back fight.

Very tough matchups.

Then gets finger fucked in the eye socket and ruled a tko as I recall. (Or he lost on the cards... I forget. I remember a controversy and his eye being way fucked up and bleeding)

Bad luck. But if you believe the saying "you make your own luck" Henry definitely made choices that resulted in a much harder path

Petr Yan would have been the toughest test dureing that time period for Henry but if he could have held off Yan ... Cejudo would have been in the running for best BW O.A.T. ... and he would have cashed anywhere from 1-3 additional championship checks.

And as 2 division champ he always could probably just jump divisions and get a title shot or if he kept both belts active (he was reigned defending 125&135 when he rage quit) he theoretically could have lost a title fight and still been champion.
Excellent post! The finger fuck by Song led to a majority decision loss
 
