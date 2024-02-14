Media Henry Cejudo Calls Out Ronda Rousey for First Intergender Bantamweight Championship UFC 300, Still Claims Firing was an "Act"

Black9

Black9

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
197
Reaction score
1,043
Henry Cejudo is one weird dude,
but PlayAn Intergender World Championship would definitely "blow everyone out the water" as Dana said lol

 
Last edited:
But but but but Ronda could beat Cain Velasquez

50783954_306331740025083_1020743223232973060_n.0.jpg
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Pathetic Joe Rogan once cried and said Ronda was a once in a lifetime fighter and could beat Floyd Mayweather and other men in combat sports. I’d pay to see her try. These women want rights, they better be prepared for the lefts too.
Click to expand...

A female MMA fighter with good wrestling might just beat a boxer in MMA. They're completely different disciplines.

A female tennis player would beat an untrained male ping pong player as well.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Pathetic Joe Rogan once cried and said Ronda was a once in a lifetime fighter and could beat Floyd Mayweather and other men in combat sports. I’d pay to see her try. These women want rights, they better be prepared for the lefts too.
Click to expand...
Dude get a life. All you do is post negative crap and complain and you manage to get on the 1st page everytime.
 
If Eric wasn't such a dork...

If he had a vibe that wasn't a complete yes-man-wanna-be-celeb-leech..

I'd feel bad for the guy.

Seems like these guys deserve each other.
 
Last edited:
If Ronda "Once In Human History" Rousey can beat Floyd Mayweather, she can beat this mouthy manlet too.

 
All former BW champs are on Cejudo’s warpath I guess.

I’m not even worried about Rhonda…. Somebody hide Barao.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Pathetic Joe Rogan once cried and said Ronda was a once in a lifetime fighter and could beat Floyd Mayweather and other men in combat sports. I’d pay to see her try. These women want rights, they better be prepared for the lefts too.
Click to expand...

Lobbying for the fight yourself is a different thing entirely. Also no individual sport has unisex because even if the best women could make it competing with men most could not.

Also Rondas got the whole mental health thing and hasn't said a word publically in years. Its a bad look on Henry.
 
It was an act…an act of douchery considering he really did fire him on camera according to Eric.

 
She would mount Henry and submit him with the Camel-Toe Clutch!

<EdgyBrah>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
UFC 300 Potential Line Up: My Last/Best Guess Before They Announce It (JUST FOR FUN)
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Siver!
Siver!
sdpdude9
Media Dana White scoffs at Ronda Rousey, Georges St-Pierre or Brock Lesnar returning for UFC 300
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
Van Daz
Van Daz
T
Finishing off the UFC 300 Card.
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Striker33
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,363
Messages
55,074,936
Members
174,590
Latest member
johnpfarmer

Share this page

Back
Top