Pathetic Joe Rogan once cried and said Ronda was a once in a lifetime fighter and could beat Floyd Mayweather and other men in combat sports. I’d pay to see her try. These women want rights, they better be prepared for the lefts too.
Dude get a life. All you do is post negative crap and complain and you manage to get on the 1st page everytime.Pathetic Joe Rogan once cried and said Ronda was a once in a lifetime fighter and could beat Floyd Mayweather and other men in combat sports. I’d pay to see her try. These women want rights, they better be prepared for the lefts too.
Joe rogaine is a cuck thats why.Pathetic Joe Rogan once cried and said Ronda was a once in a lifetime fighter and could beat Floyd Mayweather and other men in combat sports. I’d pay to see her try. These women want rights, they better be prepared for the lefts too.
Pathetic Joe Rogan once cried and said Ronda was a once in a lifetime fighter and could beat Floyd Mayweather and other men in combat sports. I’d pay to see her try. These women want rights, they better be prepared for the lefts too.