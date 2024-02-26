Media Henry Cejudo calls out Brandon Moreno for a fight, also says Merab ‘dominated’ him

Who wins this potential fight?

Fun video. Triple C also delves deeper into his history with Moreno:



 
Moreno did nothing but swing wildly, it's nuts that somebody can be the #1 contender and former champ in the lightest division while doing that... Cejudo would tool him, even at this point. Moreno is cool tho but his skills just aren't there.. 125 should be the most technical division.
 
Book it, at this point unless Moreno goes back to his old camp for a good few months im taking Cejudo, 125lbs?
 
Rampage convinced Cejudo to fight Moreno in order to restore a fallen friendship.
Rampage bless.
 
Is he talking about going back to Flyweight? I can’t watch the video right now.
 
If Henry is going to 125 why not call out Pantoja? It's not like UFC is eager to give Royval a third fight with Pantoja after getting 50-45'd two months ago. I guess I could watch Henry beat up Moreno.
 
At 125lb or 135lb?

Prime for prime Cejudo should dominate pretty easily but honestly at 37 and getting his title hopes completely killed I'm thinking Cejudo starts wearing his age quickly. Who knows though, Moreno didn't show his usual boxing either and opted to throw overhands when he's usually popping off long combinations....I might still favour Cejudo but truth be told I've never been overly high on Moreno.
 
Henry is pathetic. Can't hang w the "big" boys and now he wants back in w the manlets (he's one of them too though). Unless he plans on a permanent move to 125, this should not happen at all.
 
Who, James Krause? Dude is banned
To be fair im not sure where was the best version of Moreno, if it was his original camp, Krause or someone else, or if Krause was basically his original camp in the US until the guy got banned.
 
"We owe it to the fans."

Oh, Henry. You don't have any fans. Fake retirements and 4 years without a win finished what your personality began.
 
