News Henry Cejudo announces he is NOT retiring

After seeing what his purse was, I don't blame him. He should stay active and collect some paychecks. Fortunately for him, he really hasn't taken much damage in his career (to the head anyways), so he can probably still be a good gatekeeper for a bit without me worrying about the guys health.
 
The Machine will extract all juice out of Cejudo's name and fame --

the rest will be roughage, crapped out.
 
svmr_db said:
Click to expand...

tenor.gif
 
Good, judging by the first round he can still be a problem in the div, Merab just meltd people.
 
Probably too yoked to make 125 again but definitely fun fights for him at 135 vs Yan/Song/Font/Munhoz/Umar/Sandhagen/Chito.

I've always enjoyed watching Henry fight & I hope he has a few more in him. Gonna need a W next time out so I bet Ali gets him a good matchup. My money is on Chito if he loses to Omalley, if not then Font. Honestly he should just have Ali shoot for Font. That's a guaranteed W if one exists in the top 15
 
Dana White doesn't like him. We all know what types of fights they will offer him
stiopic-umarnurmagomedov.gif
 
He's still a beast and looks like he has gas left in the tank to me. Pleased he's sticking around and hope he can stay active.
 
svmr_db said:
If by "step down" you mean he's fighting Umar next lol. ;) UFC is in the business of building names off the old guys, Henry isn't getting any favorable tune ups I imagine.
Click to expand...
True but I could see Ali talking them into an easier matchup & THEN fighting whichever up-&-Comer they would like.

That said, Umar vs Cejudo in Saudi would be an excellent co-main.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,310
Messages
55,132,973
Members
174,629
Latest member
vonthakidd

Share this page

Back
Top