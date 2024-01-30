Media Henry cejudo’s Road to Redemption

So below is the 2nd episode of his road to redemption training camp for Merab. He has 4 episodes but I decided to post this one because the third one it seems he had some minor injury so he went swimming, and I didn’t even watch the 4th cuz it’s just him hanging out at a comedy club with Brain Callen



Anyways here are some thoughts and observations:

-He dropped his head coach Eric, Captain America.
-Seems like his new head coach is a strength and conditioning and PhD guy, Dr. Dan Faqir
-His only other coach is a Brazilian Olympic boxing coach or something

-The rest seem to be training partners, from D1 wrestlers to UFC fighters. Although he does seem to have a main training partner who is his right hand man, I forgot his name though

-Henry still fat, his abdomen and physique has never been good since the lay off lol.

My top 5 bantamweights:
1. Umar
2. Merab
3. O’Malley
4. Sandhagen
5. Song/Cejudo
6. Yan is still my boy, had to throw him in this list
 
biscuitsbrah said:
It’s just an insight into his training camp. Interesting if you are into the details or are a sports better
I see that...

Tbh I stuck around and skimmed through it... Training is SO differeny now compared to 15 years ago...

Weird hearing Cejudo acting so normal. I'm assuming it's because he was with other Mexicans...
 
Cejudo will be remembered as a decent fighter who used retirement to leverage large payroll from UFC but the plan backfired badly.
 
