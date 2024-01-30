biscuitsbrah
So below is the 2nd episode of his road to redemption training camp for Merab. He has 4 episodes but I decided to post this one because the third one it seems he had some minor injury so he went swimming, and I didn’t even watch the 4th cuz it’s just him hanging out at a comedy club with Brain Callen
Anyways here are some thoughts and observations:
-He dropped his head coach Eric, Captain America.
-Seems like his new head coach is a strength and conditioning and PhD guy, Dr. Dan Faqir
-His only other coach is a Brazilian Olympic boxing coach or something
-The rest seem to be training partners, from D1 wrestlers to UFC fighters. Although he does seem to have a main training partner who is his right hand man, I forgot his name though
-Henry still fat, his abdomen and physique has never been good since the lay off lol.
My top 5 bantamweights:
1. Umar
2. Merab
3. O’Malley
4. Sandhagen
5. Song/Cejudo
6. Yan is still my boy, had to throw him in this list
