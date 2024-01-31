Henry Cavill reflects on danny boy as Bond

https://screenrant.com/james-bond-daniel-craig-era-henry-cavill-response/

Now they may have lost the chance at letting Cavill be Bond by letting that ugly geezer craig play him. Craig btw is the only Bond actor who had to wear lifts to play Bond because he was so damn short. The time of the ugly Bond is over hoping for a cool charming Bond again instead of a Jason Borne replica.
 
They should've had Christian Bale play Bond instead of Daniel Craig. Bale has the looks, height and he excels in playing psychopaths, and probably is one himself, so he'll be perfect as Bond

I wish they didn't wait so long between the movies. But most of them have been quality, so...maybe there's something to that.
 
Things worked out for Cavill. He could still play Bond, but I understand if they go for someone younger this time. He's already 40, and by the time his first movie released, he'd probably already be 42 or 43. Although it's been done before, and Cavill still looks very young. He looks like one of those people blessed to age at a slower pace. But that can change quickly in middle age. Bit of a lottery, there. It comes down to what kind of image they wish to project for any given Bond tenure, and how long they plan for it to last.

Bond Actors Ages
Daniel Craig (b.1968): 38-53 [2006-2021], 5 films
Pierce Brosnan (b. 1953): 42-49 [1995-2002], 4 films
Timothy Dalton (b. 1946): 41-43 [1987-1989], 2 films
Roger Moore (b. 1927): 45-57 [1973-1985], 7 films
George Lazenby (b. 1939): 30 [1969], 1 film
Sean Connery (b. 1930): 31-41 [1962-1971*], 6 films

Also craig got the job cause hes friends with the producer not because he was the best man for the job. Babs Broccoli got the job after daddy Cubby died. Cubby said he would never hire anyone under 6 foot to play Bond too. Doubt he would have hired anyone as ugly as craig either.
If all the Bond actors walked in a bar craig would be the last one to get the girl and it would probably be a drunk ugly skank. He couldnt even got his current woman till she was over the hill. She has huge feet too.<Eek2.0>
 
Daniel Craig was a great Bond. He epitomized the ruthless, angry, cutthroat dimension of the character.
 
Ye thats what everyone says who wants to justify little craig as Bond. Most havnt read the books tho he was a ladies man in them too. I didnt grow up reading the books tho Im talking bout the movies. Doubt Bonds popularity would have lasted if he had been an asshole like craig. Short ugly and had to lift weights to be adequate too. Then after he played him which made him a star he bitched and complained.
 
