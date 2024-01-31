Henry Cavill reflects on danny boy as Bond

suprah
Dec 28, 2023
https://screenrant.com/james-bond-daniel-craig-era-henry-cavill-response/
Now they may have lost the chance at letting Cavill be Bond by letting that ugly geezer craig play him. Craig btw is the only Bond actor who had to wear lifts to play Bond because he was so damn short. The time of the ugly Bond is over hoping for a cool charming Bond again instead of a Jason Borne replica.
