Henry Cavill reflects on danny boy as Bond

Things worked out for Cavill. He could still play Bond, but I understand if they go for someone younger this time. He's already 40, and by the time his first movie released, he'd probably already be 42 or 43. Although it's been done before, and Cavill still looks very young. He looks like one of those people blessed to age at a slower pace. But that can change quickly in middle age. Bit of a lottery, there. It comes down to what kind of image they wish to project for any given Bond tenure, and how long they plan for it to last.



Bond Actors Ages

Daniel Craig (b.1968): 38-53 [2006-2021], 5 films

Pierce Brosnan (b. 1953): 42-49 [1995-2002], 4 films

Timothy Dalton (b. 1946): 41-43 [1987-1989], 2 films

Roger Moore (b. 1927): 45-57 [1973-1985], 7 films

George Lazenby (b. 1939): 30 [1969], 1 film

Sean Connery (b. 1930): 31-41 [1962-1971 * ], 6 films



* doesn't count "Never Say Never Again" (1983)