Alex won the first round and was looking good until he got clipped. I think Alex was aware to stay out of the pocket and not exchange like that but Ilia was just on him sticking to his game plan and going for the ko.



Ilia face has Alot of damage for such a short fight. Ilia wanted the ko and Volk seemed content to point fight and win rounds. Volk would have been better to clinch and tie Ilia up when they were close.



I think Volk was probably going to mix up the wrestling as he said he was going to change it up.



Really wish this fight went five rounds I think Volk could have got the decision.



I think Volk is going to push hard for the rematch that’s his biggest fight right now for the money and the belt. I think he should take a break and come back fresh.