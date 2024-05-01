Hendo

18TQiSCFv_hoj2_nmNZK0tLANzFdGPJlGKr0DHyMqDY.jpg


True legend
 
BabyBlue_Bomber said:
Fought everybody and their grandma in multiple weight classes. It’s hard to deny how great he is when you look at the list of names he’s stepped in there with…

But I still think Bustamante beat him in their 2nd meeting.
His resume is absolutely filled with killers.

Vitor Belfort, Daniel Cormier, Shogun, Rashad Evans, Machida, Fedor, Anderson Silva, Wanderlei Silva, Rampage Jackson, Lil Nog, Big Nog
 
StonedLemur said:
Can't argue with that sir.
I mean he did lose a non title fight to Misaki shortly before he became champ champ in pride which is kind of whack paper champ stuff Imo

BUT he took on all comers and its probably the real original baddest mother fucker. Dude fought heavyweights and there are guys who compete at welterweight that walk in the cage heavier than Hendo (Hendo weighed in at 190 against little nog with a 205lb weight limit, no way he was cutting an extra 15 for fun). For example drew dober has rehydrated up to 183. That's closer to Hendo's weight than little Nog was when they fought.

Hendo also had some of the most longevity out of anyone I can think of. He was a top fighter for 15 years and even though he started to decline after that he still fought at the highest level for another 5.

MMA needs more fighters like Dan Henderson. Bring back TRT!
 
BabyBlue_Bomber said:
But I still think Bustamante beat him in their 2nd meeting.
I was going to wait until the second page to say this.. haha. I loved Bustamante and BTT

I skipped forward to see the Busta stuff, and the video is bit deceiving when recapping it.

They show highlights of the first fight, when he scored a stoppage but present it as the fight where Hendo won the WW title. Which was the split.
 
Odoylerules4lyf said:
I mean he did lose a non title fight to Misaki shortly before he became champ champ in pride which is kind of whack paper champ stuff Imo

Hendo also had some of the most longevity out of anyone I can think of. He was a top fighter for 15 years and even though he started to decline after that he still fought at the highest level for another 5.

MMA needs more fighters like Dan Henderson. Bring back TRT!

Hendo also had some of the most longevity out of anyone I can think of. He was a top fighter for 15 years and even though he started to decline after that he still fought at the highest level for another 5.

MMA needs more fighters like Dan Henderson. Bring back TRT!
I see your point, but you also answered that point with what I was going to say sir lol.
 
SuperNerd said:
I was going to wait until the second page to say this.. haha. I loved Bustamante and BTT

I skipped forward to see the Busta stuff, and the video is bit deceiving when recapping it.

They show highlights of the first fight, when he scored a stoppage but present it as the fight where Hendo won the WW title. Which was the split.
Busta was a badass himself.
 
BabyBlue_Bomber said:
Fought everybody and their grandma in multiple weight classes. It's hard to deny how great he is when you look at the list of names he's stepped in there with…

But I still think Bustamante beat him in their 2nd meeting.
He certainly spread the violence to anyone that wanted it sir .lol
 
