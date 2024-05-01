I mean he did lose a non title fight to Misaki shortly before he became champ champ in pride which is kind of whack paper champ stuff Imo



BUT he took on all comers and its probably the real original baddest mother fucker. Dude fought heavyweights and there are guys who compete at welterweight that walk in the cage heavier than Hendo (Hendo weighed in at 190 against little nog with a 205lb weight limit, no way he was cutting an extra 15 for fun). For example drew dober has rehydrated up to 183. That's closer to Hendo's weight than little Nog was when they fought.



Hendo also had some of the most longevity out of anyone I can think of. He was a top fighter for 15 years and even though he started to decline after that he still fought at the highest level for another 5.



MMA needs more fighters like Dan Henderson. Bring back TRT!