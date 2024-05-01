StonedLemur
Some Hendo violence on a Tuesday night.
the true OG champ champ
One of if not, the best resumes in the sport
Hendo bless
In before some POS slams one of the all-time great athletes in combat sports.
His resume is absolutely filled with killers.Fought everybody and their grandma in multiple weight classes. It’s hard to deny how great he is when you look at the list of names he’s stepped in there with…
I mean he did lose a non title fight to Misaki shortly before he became champ champ in pride which is kind of whack paper champ stuff ImoCan't argue with that sir.
Decision Dan.It's hard to imagine now, but he was regarded as boring early on.
Yeah, and fighting Any & Every badass, regardless of size, since the '90s it's unreal he gets flack from the basement dwellers.They crawl around everywhere don't they sir? Lol
BUT he took on all comers and its probably the real original baddest mother fucker. Dude fought heavyweights and there are guys who compete at welterweight that walk in the cage heavier than Hendo (Hendo weighed in at 190 against little nog with a 205lb weight limit, no way he was cutting an extra 15 for fun). For example drew dober has rehydrated up to 183. That's closer to Hendo's weight than little Nog was when they fought.
Hendo also had some of the most longevity out of anyone I can think of. He was a top fighter for 15 years and even though he started to decline after that he still fought at the highest level for another 5.
MMA needs more fighters like Dan Henderson. Bring back TRT!
I was going to wait until the second page to say this.. haha. I loved Bustamante and BTT
I skipped forward to see the Busta stuff, and the video is bit deceiving when recapping it.
They show highlights of the first fight, when he scored a stoppage but present it as the fight where Hendo won the WW title. Which was the split.
But I still think Bustamante beat him in their 2nd meeting.