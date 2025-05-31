Hendo: Why win/loss is not everything

Dan Henderson is the most under rated competitor in mma history.. The man was the size of a welterweight and has wins over some of the greatest heavyeight, light heavyweights and middleweights of all time. I’ll compare him to the 170 Great, GSP.



Some interesting numbers GSP vs Dan Henderson



Dan Henderson is 5'11

GSP is 5'11



Dan Henderson has a 71 inch reach

GSP has 76 inch reach



Hendos fight night weight at 205 has been under 200lbs many times, he was 199lbs when he faced DC. GSPs fight night weight at 170 has been at least 194 (Firas said GSP was 194 4 days before the shields fight, most likely he was bigger on fight night)



So basically you have two guys who are about the same size and one fought at 170 (no hate he should fight at 170) and the other fought at 175, 185, 205 and 265.



Pretty incredible that Dan has had the success he has had having top ten wins from 185 all the way to heavyweight!



Brazil open tournament champion (175lbs)



UFC middleweight tournament champion (under 200lbs)



Rings Openweight 32 man tournament champion (open weight)



Pride welterweight Grand Prix champion (183lbs)



Pride middleweight chanpion (205lbs)



Pride welterweight champion (183lbs)



Strikeforce 205lbs champion.



Sure Dan lost a bunch of times but he also fought more legends and top 10s than anyone while having the best win/loss ratio of anyone with that many fights and fights vs all time greats



Dan has wins over

Fedor - Pride champion

Big Nog pride/ufc/rings champ

Newton ufc champ

Babalu x2 strikeforce champ

Bustamante x2 ufc champ

Misaki pride GP champ

Belfort ufc champ

Wanderlei Silva pride champ

Rich Franklin ufc champ

Rousimar Palhares wsof champ

Bisping ufc champ

Feijao strikeforce champ

Shogun x2 ufc/pride champ

Lombard bellator champ

Ninja Rua Elitexc champ

Renzo Gracie

Allan Goes

Gilbert Yvel- vale tido/M1/rings champ

Kazuhiro Nakamura

Yuki Kondo- Pancrase champ



Good luck finding someone with a better or more extensive win list than Dan Henderson. You definitely won't find someone else with that kind of a win list at (3) multiple weight classes, much less for a guy that was on the smaller side for all the weight classes he competed in.



His career is far more impressive than Jones, Khabib, or GSP.