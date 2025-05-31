Hendo: Why win/loss is not everything

Dan Henderson is the most under rated competitor in mma history.. The man was the size of a welterweight and has wins over some of the greatest heavyeight, light heavyweights and middleweights of all time. I’ll compare him to the 170 Great, GSP.

Some interesting numbers GSP vs Dan Henderson

Dan Henderson is 5'11
GSP is 5'11

Dan Henderson has a 71 inch reach
GSP has 76 inch reach

Hendos fight night weight at 205 has been under 200lbs many times, he was 199lbs when he faced DC. GSPs fight night weight at 170 has been at least 194 (Firas said GSP was 194 4 days before the shields fight, most likely he was bigger on fight night)

So basically you have two guys who are about the same size and one fought at 170 (no hate he should fight at 170) and the other fought at 175, 185, 205 and 265.

Pretty incredible that Dan has had the success he has had having top ten wins from 185 all the way to heavyweight!

Brazil open tournament champion (175lbs)

UFC middleweight tournament champion (under 200lbs)

Rings Openweight 32 man tournament champion (open weight)

Pride welterweight Grand Prix champion (183lbs)

Pride middleweight chanpion (205lbs)

Pride welterweight champion (183lbs)

Strikeforce 205lbs champion.

Sure Dan lost a bunch of times but he also fought more legends and top 10s than anyone while having the best win/loss ratio of anyone with that many fights and fights vs all time greats

Dan has wins over
Fedor - Pride champion
Big Nog pride/ufc/rings champ
Newton ufc champ
Babalu x2 strikeforce champ
Bustamante x2 ufc champ
Misaki pride GP champ
Belfort ufc champ
Wanderlei Silva pride champ
Rich Franklin ufc champ
Rousimar Palhares wsof champ
Bisping ufc champ
Feijao strikeforce champ
Shogun x2 ufc/pride champ
Lombard bellator champ
Ninja Rua Elitexc champ
Renzo Gracie
Allan Goes
Gilbert Yvel- vale tido/M1/rings champ
Kazuhiro Nakamura
Yuki Kondo- Pancrase champ

Good luck finding someone with a better or more extensive win list than Dan Henderson. You definitely won't find someone else with that kind of a win list at (3) multiple weight classes, much less for a guy that was on the smaller side for all the weight classes he competed in.

His career is far more impressive than Jones, Khabib, or GSP.
 
Impressive resume for a guy that can barely turn his head. Stud.

Still feel Shogun got robbed in there against him.
Also Anderson running through Henderson is an underrated win. Andy back then still having that granite chin, eating H bombs for breakfast.
 
In terms of personal opinion, I put Hendo over guys like Khabib that never challenged themselves outside of their weight class. Having no losses is super impressive, challenging yourself time and time again against the best in the world at various weight classes clears his little undefeated streak, imo.
 
Why include GSP in this lol.


Dan deserves and gets mad respect and love...anyone who says otherwise (ive never heard anyone say anything) is just dumb...

Dan Henderson was the fucking man... And stopped Fedor...

His loses came because he pushed himself so hard...

This thread could easily been made with no issues without the GSP inclusion lol
 
I get they you’re a big Dan Henderson fan, but losses do matter because they are interconnected with wins. You talk about Henderson impressive wins. But someone had to be in the losing end of those fights to give meaning those wins. So in a way, Henderson’s losses should mean something if we are using the same standards.
 
Hendo has his fair share of meh wins and losses to fighters I'd consider below him skill-wise, but he has a fantastic resume overall. That chin and right hand made him a serious threat to anyone. Wish we could got to see him vs Liddell in the early/mid 2000s.

I consider the bomb he landed on Bisping to be one of the pfp hardest KOs out there.
 
could have made this thread without a single mention of GSP the comparison is trash. lol
 
lol why not?
 
Those guys were real fighters. Most of the guys today are athletes in a combat sport but very few I would really call fighters. Maybe like 25% of the roster
 
Unpopular opinion but if you wanna watch some real fighters like back in the day watch BKFC. You HAVE to be a fighter through and through to do that shit. The ones who aren't wont sign up for it or if they do they only last one or a couple of fights.
 
