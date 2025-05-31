Hendo: Why win/loss is not everything

BowserJr
Dan Henderson is the most under rated competitor in mma history.. The man was the size of a welterweight and has wins over some of the greatest heavyeight, light heavyweights and middleweights of all time. I’ll compare him to the 170 Great, GSP.
Some interesting numbers GSP vs Dan Henderson
Dan Henderson is 5'11
GSP is 5'11
Dan Henderson has a 71 inch reach
GSP has 76 inch reach
Hendos fight night weight at 205 has been under 200lbs many times, he was 199lbs when he faced DC. GSPs fight night weight at 170 has been at least 194 (Firas said GSP was 194 4 days before the shields fight, most likely he was bigger on fight night)
So basically you have two guys who are about the same size and one fought at 170 (no hate he should fight at 170) and the other fought at 175, 185, 205 and 265.
Pretty incredible that Dan has had the success he has had having top ten wins from 185 all the way to heavyweight!
Brazil open tournament champion (175lbs)
UFC middleweight tournament champion (under 200lbs)
Rings Openweight 32 man tournament champion (open weight)
Pride welterweight Grand Prix champion (183lbs)
Pride middleweight chanpion (205lbs)
Pride welterweight champion (183lbs)
Strikeforce 205lbs champion.
Sure Dan lost a bunch of times but he also fought more legends and top 10s than anyone while having the best win/loss ratio of anyone with that many fights and fights vs all time greats
Dan has wins over
Fedor - Pride champion
Big Nog pride/ufc/rings champ
Newton ufc champ
Babalu x2 strikeforce champ
Bustamante x2 ufc champ
Misaki pride GP champ
Belfort ufc champ
Wanderlei Silva pride champ
Rich Franklin ufc champ
Rousimar Palhares wsof champ
Bisping ufc champ
Feijao strikeforce champ
Shogun x2 ufc/pride champ
Lombard bellator champ
Ninja Rua Elitexc champ
Renzo Gracie
Allan Goes
Gilbert Yvel- vale tido/M1/rings champ
Kazuhiro Nakamura
Yuki Kondo- Pancrase champ
Good luck finding someone with a better or more extensive win list than Dan Henderson. You definitely won't find someone else with that kind of a win list at (3) multiple weight classes, much less for a guy that was on the smaller side for all the weight classes he competed in.
His career is far more impressive than Jones, Khabib, or GSP.
