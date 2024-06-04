Cowboy Kurt Angle said: Alex VS Jiri 2 both guys want to fight really soon



Dricus Vs Izzy



Chandler vs Usman

All better fights than Conor vs X. People still think of Conor as he was in his prime even though he lost 3 of his last 4 - and his only win was Cerrone who has said publicly that he did not want to be there.