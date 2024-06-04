Rumored Helwani: UFC are reaching out to fighters for replacement opponent or new fight to headline 303

Conor doesn't pull out of fights so classic Rat Ariel shit disturbing like usual.
 
Oh man, Michael Chandler main-eventing against anyone that's not Conor with co main Hill vs Ulberg...

damn that's some bad fight night card right there
 
markg171 said:
If I'm broken for pointing out that Conor doesn't pull out of fights I'd love to know what that makes y'all.

Cause there's a lot of shit you can criticize Conor for, but pulling out ain't one of them.
markg171 said:
Conor doesn't pull out of fights so classic Rat Ariel shit disturbing like usual.
If y’all wanna have a good laugh go look at this guy’s last 10 posts. Bro been on a Islam meltdown for a while, such delicious tears

Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
Alex VS Jiri 2 both guys want to fight really soon

Dricus Vs Izzy

Chandler vs Usman
All better fights than Conor vs X. People still think of Conor as he was in his prime even though he lost 3 of his last 4 - and his only win was Cerrone who has said publicly that he did not want to be there.
 
