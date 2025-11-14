Help out a younger viewer. In its prime how did DREAM compare to other organisations like PRIDE and UFC.

I unfortunately wasn’t old enough to be watching MMA when this promotion was around but I’ve always been interested in it since it was owned by the same company as K-1 that was a absolute spectacular promotion for kickboxing.

It’s undeniable that from the late 90’s to mid 2000’s PRIDE was the best MMA promotion both in terms of talent and production but did DREAM manage to fill its shoes?

I know Moose, Overeem and Aoki, and several others made a splash in the promotion.

I would like to hear from those around watching during the promotions run how they felt about it.
 
dream had more entertainment value than it had actual skill level of the fighters. Sure they had prime horse juicy ubereem but he was only there for a hot minute taking easy fights like Fujita and duffy. High skill level fights like Moose vs Jacare 1 were few and far in between.

... watching the dream shows live at 3am were good times. The super hulk tournament were the peak moments. To me, dream is known for freakshow fights. The new years dynamite co-promoted events with k1 were also good times.
 
It was a significant step down from Pride in terms of its international profile and the talent level. A casual MMA fan wouldnt have known about it. Rizin felt even smaller initially but I think through sheer longevity, bringing in Mayweather etc that changed.

Worth noting that Dream wasnt the only Pride successor at that time, there was also Sengoku, which was smaller but similar.
 
DREAM had a handful of really good fights and events. And it definitely featured some of the best lighter weight fighters in the world at that time. I've always been a big Joachim Hansen fan. The events are fun to watch, I'm pretty sure they're all on youtube.

It's wild that prime WEC, Strikeforce, and DREAM were all happening at the same time. It was a way better time to be an MMA fan back then, that's for sure.
 
Dream was run by former Pride and K1 execs. It was literally Pride's spiritual successor. I didn't care much for Sengoku when it came out.
 
Gang Sign Luke said:
DREAM had a handful of really good fights and events. And it definitely featured some of the best lighter weight fighters in the world at that time. I've always been a big Joachim Hansen fan. The events are fun to watch, I'm pretty sure they're all on youtube.

It's wild that prime WEC, Strikeforce, and DREAM were all happening at the same time. It was a way better time to be an MMA fan back then, that's for sure.
Then a bunch of short lived ones like Affliction, EliteXC, IFL, Bodogfight, WFA etc. Then there was Bellator starting up, the MFC in Canada, the start of BAMMA and tail end of Cage Rage in the UK etc etc.

Theres still a lot of stuff going on, but it feels like theres way less of note in the English speaking world, and a ton of promotions are basically just vassal states for the UFC, airing on Fight Pass, advertising the UFC on their broadcast, super homogenized production etc etc.
 
It was a basic continuation of both K1 HERO*S and PRIDE, a "merger" of sorts, with "PRIDE" bringing assets over that they didn't sell to the UFC, like Mousasi and Aoki, K1 doing the same with guys like Tokoro and Kid and Bibi Fernandes.

They had mad talent, and really a lot of the guys who saw the most success weren't really deep into their careers. Joe Warren, who was an eventual Bellator champ, I think debuted in DREAM's 2009 FWGP. Fernandes had only had a few fights and he ended up winning both the FW and BW GPs, and moving on to hold a bunch of records in ONE and being one of the very best fighters to never fight in the UFC. Mousasi and Jacare and Aoki cut their teeth in DREAM, Ubereem looked like he was unstoppable and was decapitating everyone (except Crocop, who got Uberknees to the balls so hard one went into his guts), and Mayhem Miller was rocking some of the most memorable walkouts in MMA history. Sakuraba turned back time one more time and won after fighting back from what should have been a TKO loss.

Dongbar.

And one of my favorite KOs.
tumblr_nhy5g4egPZ1ry1rm7o1_400.gif

All kinds of reasons to watch if you missed it. DREAM failed, like Sengoku around the same time, bc the Japanese public was still all "fuck you" when it came to MMA, residuals from the PRIDE scandal. Neither failed bc their products sucked and they had D class talents, circumstance just couldn't get the public on their side and the money dried up. The cards we were left with, pretty memorable. I used to watch streams at 180p on NicoNico Douga to watch Dynamite!, back in the cut, and don't regret a thing.
 
Also, embarrassingly, I forgot to mention that the greatest tourney in universal history happened in DREAM, the Super Hulk Tournament. It was kinda like if they formed a field consisting of like Godzilla, King Kong, Gamera, Optimus Prime, Voltron, Cthulhu, Jose Canseco, and Megazord, to figure out who is the most epic champion in history. And the winner was who we thought it was the entire time.
images (73).jpeg
superhulk_medium.jpg



Only Japan could have fielded a Super Hulk GP without any fear that the universe would implode
 
This

It was awesome with Tournaments and massive events like dynamite which is a legacy from K1

Occasionally some of the worlds best fighters at the time, nothing has come close to the 2000-2010 era, there's still Rizin which sometimes has a similar feel and good to watch live on new years depending on the card
 
RIZIN is gonna have six title fights on NYE this year. They've really made some strides in the last two years, trying to get their HW division going again and finally getting back to finding solid foreign talent.

K1 hosted some MMA matches under "HERO*S rules" on one of their regular shows some weeks back. ONE is hosting a massive card in a few weeks in Tokyo. Good time to be a fan in Japan
 
Dream generally lacked an epic feel, but it still had some great moments.

Eddie Alvarez' fights with Hansen and Kawajiri remain a couple of the best MMA fights in history.
 
It looked good, and had alot of the same staff that PRIDE had, but unfortunatley not the star power. It was a great league to showcase the lighter weights though.

You had Eddie Alvarez, Kawajiri, Joachim Hansen, Shinya Aoki, Gesias Cavalcante, etc.

Good times.

I was super dissapointed when Gomi signed with Sengoku instead.
 
I mean if they had been able to retain all the fighters they had, it would have basically been the same.

But instead their entire history was basically wiped out and they had to start from scratch.
 
They had Minowa, so that's all that really matters in hindsight ;)


p.s. dig the av
 
