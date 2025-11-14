Help out a younger viewer. In its prime how did DREAM compare to other organisations like PRIDE and UFC.

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
@Black
- Joined
- May 10, 2022
- Messages
- 5,580
- Reaction score
- 10,883
I unfortunately wasn’t old enough to be watching MMA when this promotion was around but I’ve always been interested in it since it was owned by the same company as K-1 that was a absolute spectacular promotion for kickboxing.
It’s undeniable that from the late 90’s to mid 2000’s PRIDE was the best MMA promotion both in terms of talent and production but did DREAM manage to fill its shoes?
I know Moose, Overeem and Aoki, and several others made a splash in the promotion.
I would like to hear from those around watching during the promotions run how they felt about it.
It’s undeniable that from the late 90’s to mid 2000’s PRIDE was the best MMA promotion both in terms of talent and production but did DREAM manage to fill its shoes?
I know Moose, Overeem and Aoki, and several others made a splash in the promotion.
I would like to hear from those around watching during the promotions run how they felt about it.