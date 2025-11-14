Help out a younger viewer. In its prime how did DREAM compare to other organisations like PRIDE and UFC.

It was a basic continuation of both K1 HERO*S and PRIDE, a "merger" of sorts, with "PRIDE" bringing assets over that they didn't sell to the UFC, like Mousasi and Aoki, K1 doing the same with guys like Tokoro and Kid and Bibi Fernandes.They had mad talent, and really a lot of the guys who saw the most success weren't really deep into their careers. Joe Warren, who was an eventual Bellator champ, I think debuted in DREAM's 2009 FWGP. Fernandes had only had a few fights and he ended up winning both the FW and BW GPs, and moving on to hold a bunch of records in ONE and being one of the very best fighters to never fight in the UFC. Mousasi and Jacare and Aoki cut their teeth in DREAM, Ubereem looked like he was unstoppable and was decapitating everyone (except Crocop, who got Uberknees to the balls so hard one went into his guts), and Mayhem Miller was rocking some of the most memorable walkouts in MMA history. Sakuraba turned back time one more time and won after fighting back from what should have been a TKO loss.Dongbar.And one of my favorite KOs.All kinds of reasons to watch if you missed it. DREAM failed, like Sengoku around the same time, bc the Japanese public was still all "fuck you" when it came to MMA, residuals from the PRIDE scandal. Neither failed bc their products sucked and they had D class talents, circumstance just couldn't get the public on their side and the money dried up. The cards we were left with, pretty memorable. I used to watch streams at 180p on NicoNico Douga to watch Dynamite!, back in the cut, and don't regret a thing.