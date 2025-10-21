Help me understand something (probably obvious) that I can't figure out about MMA striking

Yeah. It's almost always a bad idea to drop a kick without a combo on the front or back end. If you do it more than once you will be punished severely for it. There is no excuse other than an opponent who is timid or hurt.



I won my first MMA fight spamming 1-2 low kick when we weren't clinched or on the ground.









ETA: after looking at some of my fights I do throw single kicks. The same way I throw single jabs. Especially if I want to judge a reaction.



Some notable examples. I saw a guy with no lateral movement moving in. Teep kicked him right in the hips and folded him for a quick knockdown. He gets back up a minute later I just throw a full power rear leg front kick straight out of the karate kid. I covered at least 6 feet and pushed him back another 6 feet. After that he reacted to every flinch.



In an Army combatives match I had a southpaw guy who was faster with his jab than me. Hit me about 5 times with it in the first round. I loaded a rear leg round kick to the inside front leg. Literally picked it up and spun him. The second one forced him to change stance and I never received another jab.



Not everybody is a world class striker and after feeling your opponents speed or power you get less confident with combinations on the offense. I see a lot of people sometimes revert back to counter-striking, hoping to land one good clean shot after the opponent opens up. That's kinda hard to do with kicks but you do see it.



That's just in the striking game.



Add in takedowns and you have severe consequences for a failed kick, especially if caught. Single kicks are usually easier to recover especially low.