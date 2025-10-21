Help me understand something (probably obvious) that I can't figure out about MMA striking

Just to clarify: I’ve only trained striking; my experience with MMA is basically anecdotal.

1. Except for extremely fast fighters at 135 or below, it’s KB 101 not to throw a kick without a proper setup (a jab, a 2–3 -the “Ernesto Hoost”-). Your coach will correct and scold you if you do it during sparring.
But in MMA, a lot of kicks are thrown as single, isolated strikes.
The only explanation I can think of is that hand fighting already serves to disguise the kick. But I feel like a jab or a approaching sequence (especially for great short-range kickers like Gaethje) would be more effective for letting you kick with real commitment and power.
Unless you kick like Poatan.

2. Again, avoiding a frontal approach and trying to flank your opponent is KB/boxing 101.
Even in a striking stance, it’s already hard to follow your opponent or change direction to avoid being flanked. In MMA, where your stance has to be more stable to defend takedowns, it must be even harder not to give up angles and initiative to a very mobile opponent.
However, except for Adesanya, Max... even pure strikers tend to stay full frontal.
The only explanation I can think of is that the opponent’s takedown defense reflex is so hardwired, even if they consciously know they’re not facing a wrestler, and keeping parallel helps exploit that (lower hands, etc.)

Am I way off? Can you help me understand this better?
Thanks in advance.
 
1) a lot of mma guys aren't great at combinations, even though you hear their corners telling them to jab more and use combinations on the stool all the goddam time. And leg kick at the end of the combination. There is more risk of getting countered or having someone shoot under your punches in mma if overcommitting to a combo, but many cornermen are still asking for more jabs and combinations at local shows and on big broadcasts.

2) a lot of mma guys don't have the best footwork. Fighters who know how to exploit this can profit. Both Alex and Khamzat have KO's vs flat footed opposition where they stepped on top of their opponents lead foot after backing them into the fence and then unloaded on a fighter who had limited ability to retreat or circle out.
 
The difference between a mistake and a trap is intention. Naked kicks aren’t inherently wrong, they can be used to bait a response, or to poke and probe the opponent to gather intel.

As for angles, you’re right. Footwork is the biggest thing most high level striking coaches don’t invest enough in, imo.
 
Yeah. It's almost always a bad idea to drop a kick without a combo on the front or back end. If you do it more than once you will be punished severely for it. There is no excuse other than an opponent who is timid or hurt.

I won my first MMA fight spamming 1-2 low kick when we weren't clinched or on the ground.




ETA: after looking at some of my fights I do throw single kicks. The same way I throw single jabs. Especially if I want to judge a reaction.

Some notable examples. I saw a guy with no lateral movement moving in. Teep kicked him right in the hips and folded him for a quick knockdown. He gets back up a minute later I just throw a full power rear leg front kick straight out of the karate kid. I covered at least 6 feet and pushed him back another 6 feet. After that he reacted to every flinch.

In an Army combatives match I had a southpaw guy who was faster with his jab than me. Hit me about 5 times with it in the first round. I loaded a rear leg round kick to the inside front leg. Literally picked it up and spun him. The second one forced him to change stance and I never received another jab.

Not everybody is a world class striker and after feeling your opponents speed or power you get less confident with combinations on the offense. I see a lot of people sometimes revert back to counter-striking, hoping to land one good clean shot after the opponent opens up. That's kinda hard to do with kicks but you do see it.

^
That's just in the striking game.

Add in takedowns and you have severe consequences for a failed kick, especially if caught. Single kicks are usually easier to recover especially low.
 
1. they do it because sometimes it works and is rarely punished at UFC levels of striking ability
2. larger or more powerful fighters(athletic strikers) generally train to go straight in, while smaller men circle and try to get their opponents side or back. thus flanking is not 'boxing 101' but just one of the two approaches.
 
Naked kicks have always been a thing in kickboxing and Muay Thai, always. You see it all the time at all levels.

The second point is why do MMA fighters come directly at their opponent ? As opposed to coming from the side or something ?

I think you are trying to be too analytical here and scientific. Like nerdy vs athletic / pratcical.

Your coach scolds you at throwing kicks without punches. Your coach must be some american who holds speeches about life during class lol.

What is flaking your opponent ? Sounds like videogames and not fighting. So I googled it and it's basically creating angles. There is not something wrong with attacking directly if you land. Again trying to be too complex where it's not needed.

Every single CroCoo mid and high kick is a single naked strike. Remy Bonjasky spams kicks without punches all the time.

Who is your coach lol.
 
Superlek, superbon, taiwanchai all throw kicks without set ups. It’s pretty common in Muay thai honestly.

I feel like only American/Dutch kickboxers tell you to throw long combos and end with a kick. And we have all seen how it’s pretty hit and miss how that translates in mma.

Aldo, barboza, fiziev, cro cop, Yair, rockhold, all fantastic kickers who don’t throw punches before their kicks

But yes if you’re slow or short you’re better off setting them up. Or your better off just not even kicking in mma and just being a puncher, kneer, clincher, grappler
 
The main reason single kicks are thrown with no snap is to
score a point, show some activity.

It is a terrible habit most UFC fighters have. Probably some nervousness involved too.
 
I think the juice is worth the squeeze a little bit more in MMA because if you land some hard kicks you lessen the ability to shoot.
 
Depending on your balance there is no risk in kicking first. If you know what you do. The kick is A educated guess. When you punch you are closer and more open.
 
Rubios said:
Just to clarify: I’ve only trained striking; my experience with MMA is basically anecdotal.

1. Except for extremely fast fighters at 135 or below, it’s KB 101 not to throw a kick without a proper setup (a jab, a 2–3 -the “Ernesto Hoost”-). Your coach will correct and scold you if you do it during sparring.
Where do you train ? It is not kickboxing 101 to never kick first. Your coach doesn't exist or he is a scrub.

I think that you just made up that you train. Whole post sounds super nerdy.
 
Trabaho said:
Did you just see this high kick KO 😱. No punches before it. UFC 321
watch haqparast to see exactly how not to respond to a kick in a fight. instead of moving forward to attack or even back out of range, he basically stayed put and tried to block it.
this is what I mean when I say it works at UFC levels of ability

detailed analysis: haqparast has forward momentum onto his right/front leg as salkilld initiates the kick. haqparast immediately posts his right leg to redirect his kinetic energy backwards in a reflex to shy away from the kick. if he had drilled properly against kicks he could have carried that momentum forward either by lengthening his step or posting the leg and riding over it to keep moving forward into a straight right hand.
 
tigersmoosh said:
watch haqparast to see exactly how not to respond to a kick in a fight. instead of moving forward to attack or even back out of range, he basically stayed put and tried to block it.
it suprised him. Can´t always block everything

tigersmoosh said:
this is what I mean when I say it works at UFC levels of ability
Your level isn´t even amateur competitor to be saying that bro
 
tigersmoosh said:
detailed analysis: haqparast has forward momentum onto his right/front leg as salkilld initiates the kick. haqparast immediately posts his right leg to redirect his kinetic energy backwards in a reflex to shy away from the kick. if he had drilled properly against kicks he could have carried that momentum forward either by lengthening his step or posting the leg and riding over it to keep moving forward into a straight right hand.
Get a amateur fight first before writing. Reddit got guys thinking the real world is online nerd analysis.

Your fight record is 0.

Easy to talk.

Why don't you show him.
 
