Help me understand something (probably obvious) that I can't figure out about MMA striking

Just to clarify: I’ve only trained striking; my experience with MMA is basically anecdotal.
1. Except for extremely fast fighters at 135 or below, it’s KB 101 not to throw a kick without a proper setup (a jab, a 2–3 -the “Ernesto Hoost”-). Your coach will correct and scold you if you do it during sparring.
But in MMA, a lot of kicks are thrown as single, isolated strikes.
The only explanation I can think of is that hand fighting already serves to disguise the kick. But I feel like a jab or a approaching sequence (especially for great short-range kickers like Gaethje) would be more effective for letting you kick with real commitment and power.
Unless you kick like Poatan.
2. Again, avoiding a frontal approach and trying to flank your opponent is KB/boxing 101.
Even in a striking stance, it’s already hard to follow your opponent or change direction to avoid being flanked. In MMA, where your stance has to be more stable to defend takedowns, it must be even harder not to give up angles and initiative to a very mobile opponent.
However, except for Adesanya, Max... even pure strikers tend to stay full frontal.
The only explanation I can think of is that the opponent’s takedown defense reflex is so hardwired, even if they consciously know they’re not facing a wrestler, and keeping parallel helps exploit that (lower hands, etc.)
Am I way off? Can you help me understand this better?
Thanks in advance.
