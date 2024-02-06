Help me solve this education conundrum

OK, so I'm a bit tipsy at the moment and I'm kind of freewheeling at the moment. There'll be a TLDR at the bottom if you can't deal with my ramblings.



So, I've been binging King of the Hill over the past week or so. I just watched an episode where Bobby took Home Ec, and it got me to thinking a little bit. My first thought is that primary school (grades K through 8 or maybe 9) should be devoted to teaching kids the basic minimum skills necessary to make a child a basically functioning adult, and the rest should be dedicated to either preparing students for a trade, or preparing them for a university education. In theory, tracking students towards one track or the other is a great idea, but it works to the detriment of a specific group of children that I've dubbed the "intelligent shitheads". This is a group who are smart enough to do well in a university setting, but are too immature to do well enough in their early teen years to be tracked towards university, and would probably be bored as fuck if they were tracked towards trades.



I still absolutely feel that primary education should be focused on teaching children basic adulting skills (ie, cooking, cleaning, doing their taxes, etc), but tracking children beyond that is far too restrictive, but not tracking them puts too many on a course that they aren't suited for, and it doesn't account for the fact that a child's intelligence and maturity may not exactly match. I can't figure out what I'm supposed to do when I inevitably become the dictator of the world.



TLDR: some children are smart enough to be tracked towards advanced education, but in their early teens are still complete and utter shitheads, and I don't know what is to be done with them.