Help me solve this education conundrum

OK, so I'm a bit tipsy at the moment and I'm kind of freewheeling at the moment. There'll be a TLDR at the bottom if you can't deal with my ramblings.

So, I've been binging King of the Hill over the past week or so. I just watched an episode where Bobby took Home Ec, and it got me to thinking a little bit. My first thought is that primary school (grades K through 8 or maybe 9) should be devoted to teaching kids the basic minimum skills necessary to make a child a basically functioning adult, and the rest should be dedicated to either preparing students for a trade, or preparing them for a university education. In theory, tracking students towards one track or the other is a great idea, but it works to the detriment of a specific group of children that I've dubbed the "intelligent shitheads". This is a group who are smart enough to do well in a university setting, but are too immature to do well enough in their early teen years to be tracked towards university, and would probably be bored as fuck if they were tracked towards trades.

I still absolutely feel that primary education should be focused on teaching children basic adulting skills (ie, cooking, cleaning, doing their taxes, etc), but tracking children beyond that is far too restrictive, but not tracking them puts too many on a course that they aren't suited for, and it doesn't account for the fact that a child's intelligence and maturity may not exactly match. I can't figure out what I'm supposed to do when I inevitably become the dictator of the world.

TLDR: some children are smart enough to be tracked towards advanced education, but in their early teens are still complete and utter shitheads, and I don't know what is to be done with them.
 
Daverisimo said:
I still absolutely feel that primary education should be focused on teaching children basic adulting skills (ie, cooking, cleaning, doing their taxes, etc
That is not the job of any school but the parents.

Schools should focus on supporting each kid to get universal understandings about mathematics, history, language, writing, sport education etc.
 
"Cleaning"

Welcome to the 19th century girl school.

<36>
 
So, growing up my dad was a teacher at the local vocational technical high school.

Yes, that was a thing. Ideally it was a way for the non college bound to get their diploma while also starting to train for the trades and be ready to transition directly into apprenticeship after graduation.

They had all the general education classes plus trade classes on automotive repair, electrical work, plumbing, hairdressing, etc.

In practice he would lament that about 20% of the students were there to actually take advantage of the programs offered. The other 80% were shitheads who had been thrown out of other public schools and the votech school was their last chance before living the life of a ninth grade dropout.
 
So in a nutshell you’ve been thinking about kids?

<23>
 
Wetarmpits said:
That is not the job of any school but the parents.

Schools should focus on supporting each kid to get universal understandings about mathematics, history, language, writing, sport education etc.
I mean, yeah, that'd be great, but too many parents are either complete shitheads, or are too busy dealing with a society that forces both parents to work full time to support a family to teach their children these necessary skills. I did forget to add that primary school should also teach reading, writing, arithmetic, and civics though. All of that, plus home economics type shit should be the focus of primary education.
Osculater said:
Home economics
Should be a necessary part of primary education.
 
shunyata said:
So, growing up my dad was a teacher at the local vocational technical high school.

Yes, that was a thing. Ideally it was a way for the non college bound to get their diploma while also starting to train for the trades and be ready to transition directly into apprenticeship after graduation.

They had all the general education classes plus trade classes on automotive repair, electrical work, plumbing, hairdressing, etc.

In practice he would lament that about 20% of the students were there to actually take advantage of the programs offered. The other 80% were shitheads who had been thrown out of other public schools and the votech school was their last chance before living the life of a ninth grade dropout.
That's the whole thing. I like the idea of vocational education being an option for students, but I think there should be a path open for students who have the talent to pursue academics, but don't develop the maturity to do so until after they would've typically been tracked into it.
 
Daverisimo said:
I mean, yeah, that'd be great, but too many parents are either complete shitheads, or are too busy dealing with a society that forces both parents to work full time to support a family to teach their children these necessary skills. I did forget to add that primary school should also teach reading, writing, arithmetic, and civics though. All of that, plus home economics type shit should be the focus of primary education.

Should be a necessary part of primary education.
It's a complicated topic and structure/ dynamic. But schools can't take the part of raising kids. They should support them tho to be self-aware and self-effective humans.

I work a lot and still support and encourage my kid in the best way I'm able to. It's a fucking hard job with a lot insecurities but that is what it is. I needed to grow into it and still am.

That being said, the traditional family structures are changing so yes, there is more community support needed to give those kids the support and social experience they need.

But everything starts at home. Maybe primal education should start there. Support and educate the younglings to be more social, offer classes after regular school with some healthy and inspiring "fun" stuff.

The elementary school my son is attending is going till 15.00 from first class. They have adjusted a bit to these changing times.
 
