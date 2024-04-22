Help Me Pick The Next Band/Artist

Brandon Brandon, a user on Spotify

I have a lot of down time at work. I like music more than other mediums.My thing is picking an artist, listening to the songs from album 1, song 1 to the newest stuff and saving what I like. Then eventually cutting it down to my 50, 30 30, 20, 10, and 5 favourite songs in separate playlists.Goto my profile and if I haven't already done a band worth doing, tell me and I'll do it if I'm interestedProfile. Goto playlists. There's a lot.