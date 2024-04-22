Help Me Pick The Next Band/Artist

scorpiorising

scorpiorising

The world eater
@Brown
Joined
Nov 17, 2005
Messages
4,017
Reaction score
1,614
I have a lot of down time at work. I like music more than other mediums.

My thing is picking an artist, listening to the songs from album 1, song 1 to the newest stuff and saving what I like. Then eventually cutting it down to my 50, 30 30, 20, 10, and 5 favourite songs in separate playlists.

Goto my profile and if I haven't already done a band worth doing, tell me and I'll do it if I'm interested

Profile. Goto playlists. There's a lot.
open.spotify.com

Brandon

Brandon, a user on Spotify
open.spotify.com open.spotify.com
 
You should open a rateyourmusic account Sherbro. It's far easier to look through people's catalogue and get an idea of their taste and what they actually liked on there.
 
Since I see Flogging Molly in your recent, have you listened to Booze & Glory?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,867
Messages
55,450,075
Members
174,783
Latest member
notnormal

Share this page

Back
Top