  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Help me find this fighter

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
32,116
Reaction score
46,439
There was a fighter that only had 2 fights, one loss to Fedor and one loss to Cro Cop. Then he retired.

It was kinda humorous so his fight record would occasionally get posted in threads.

But now I can't find any record of this guy. I look at Fedor's and CroCop's fight records and can't find anyone that fought them both then retired.

I feel like this is some Mandela effect shit going on here.

Maybe my memory is wrong and it wasn't Fedor and Crocop? Maybe it was two other really good fighters.

Or maybe the sherdog fight finder was inaccurate back then and now it's been corrected?

Do any of you long-time posters remember this guy?
 
OMG thank you!

I must've clicked on every guy but just skipped him on accident.

Mods feel free to delete this thread.

Or leave it up as a monument to my incompetence so that others can shame me.
 
I like to imagine that after Mirko crushed this dude, he got depressed and gave up on fighting.

But then someone, maybe a friend or a coach or a motivational speaker, convinced him to get back on the horse and chase his MMA dreams again.

So he trains harder than ever for a couple years and then decides to try again, and the pride bosses throw him in there with Fedor.
 
<JagsKiddingMe> what happens when you find him?


Does he owe you money?

Are we beating this dudes ass?
Collecting a bounty?
 
Fedorgasm said:
I like to imagine that after Mirko crushed this dude, he got depressed and gave up on fighting.

But then someone, maybe a friend or a coach or a motivational speaker, convinced him to get back on the horse and chase his MMA dreams again.

So he trains harder than ever for a couple years and then decides to try again, and the pride bosses throw him in there with Fedor.
Click to expand...

He was a pro wrestling champ at the time for New Japan, quite a big name in pro wrestling over there and he was an amateur wrestler in high school which is why they threw him in at the deep end. His younger brother wrestled in the Olympics I believe.

Basically it was like someone like Shelton Benjamin making their MMA debut against Tom Aspinall.
 
jeskola said:

Yuji Nagata MMA Stats, Pictures, News, Videos, Biography - Sherdog.com

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
Click to expand...
A professional wrestler at two events sponsored by and named after a professional wrestler. Even if the fights weren't fixed, he got those fights because he knows how to make an opponent look good while taking a hit and minimizing risk to himself. It would be a lot more interesting if he had a different background.
 
Fedorgasm said:
OMG thank you!

I must've clicked on every guy but just skipped him on accident.

Mods feel free to delete this thread.

Or leave it up as a monument to my incompetence so that others can shame me.
Click to expand...
Fun thread. Want to let it ride for nostalgia and lulz or lock?
 
Valhoven said:
Fun thread. Want to let it ride for nostalgia and lulz or lock?
Click to expand...
Yeah let's keep it going now that we're talking about him.

What if he was the 3rd best heavyweight on the planet and we just never got to see it because he fought the only two guys better than him? Unlikely, but not impossible.
 
Valhoven said:
Fun thread. Want to let it ride for nostalgia and lulz or lock?
Click to expand...


Let it ride!!!

Thess type of threads are great for sharing trivia and introducing newer (and older) fans to names and fights they may not have known about.

I particularly enjoy any story about poor bastards that got the worst possible luck, like this poor schmuck who had 2 outing amd drew Killers both times.


There was a dude who iirc fought 2x in UFC, got his face demolished by Cheick Kongo amd had literally multiple facial fractures, then lost to crocop and then got released or retired.

He was undefeated prior to that if I recall...

Mustafa Al Turk I think.

His Check Kongo fight was so fucking brutal, which I think was his "welcome to the UFC"

(Details a smidge hazy as this was probably 18 or so years ago)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,393
Messages
57,598,064
Members
175,760
Latest member
Headers

Share this page

Back
Top