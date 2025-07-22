Help me find this fighter

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 32,116
- Reaction score
- 46,439
There was a fighter that only had 2 fights, one loss to Fedor and one loss to Cro Cop. Then he retired.
It was kinda humorous so his fight record would occasionally get posted in threads.
But now I can't find any record of this guy. I look at Fedor's and CroCop's fight records and can't find anyone that fought them both then retired.
I feel like this is some Mandela effect shit going on here.
Maybe my memory is wrong and it wasn't Fedor and Crocop? Maybe it was two other really good fighters.
Or maybe the sherdog fight finder was inaccurate back then and now it's been corrected?
Do any of you long-time posters remember this guy?
