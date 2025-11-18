Help me find fake MMA event in the 90's

I have this vague memory of an MMA-style tournament, I think it was on PPV. I want to say it's called Future Fights but I found a video on YouTube of future fights and it's not the event I saw.



So either the event I saw was a completely different org, or it was just a different future fights event.



Anyhoo, I recall the guy that wins it all had a broken arm before the event even started. He won by just using his good arm, and he was like Mr Miyagi, he never even got hit. Except he was Mexican and his name was something like "bad karma" and he claimed that he was a monk.



I would guess it was 1994-1996



Did anyone see this?