Help me find fake MMA event in the 90's

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

I have this vague memory of an MMA-style tournament, I think it was on PPV. I want to say it's called Future Fights but I found a video on YouTube of future fights and it's not the event I saw.

So either the event I saw was a completely different org, or it was just a different future fights event.

Anyhoo, I recall the guy that wins it all had a broken arm before the event even started. He won by just using his good arm, and he was like Mr Miyagi, he never even got hit. Except he was Mexican and his name was something like "bad karma" and he claimed that he was a monk.

I would guess it was 1994-1996

Did anyone see this?
 
Did not see this but am keen based on your description!
 
This is the only future fights event I could find. It's not the one I'm looking for, but it's similar. Basically WWE except with Martial arts instead of wrestling

 
Pride 1

It was over in Japan where the line between MMA and pro wrestling is blurry.
 
Ok I found Badd Karma! Apparently he spells it with 2 D's which is why my googling was unsuccessful.

The event is called fight zone, I found a video of one that has Badd Karma in it but it's not the one I was thinking of because he doesn't have a broken arm in this one:

 
They were just too ahead of their time. I bet that these days there is a market for fake, WWE style events that mimic the look and feel of MMA. We should put that shit together and profit. You and me @Fedorgasm.
 
Yeah I feel like there would be a market for this now. Make it so people can pretend that traditional martial arts masters are legit and do the most insane moves.
 
Now we’re talking. Let’s get a Shaolin Monk type to be the champion with his mystic kung fu.
 
Dude, I remember watching these ppv events when I was like 12! I don’t think I realized how fake the fights were but in retrospect they were miles ahead of the UFC with the quality and quantity of ring girls.

Also, I never realized Michael Jai White was one of the post fight interviewers… that’s wild.

Thanks for posting.
 
I kinda remember something like this. Put on like a real event but was fake with a lot of flying jump kicks and stuff like that and fake blood. Live a live action Bloodsport on an open mat too
 
