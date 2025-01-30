  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Crime Help me find an immigrant sexual assault thread

terrapin

terrapin

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 23, 2020
Messages
21,647
Reaction score
23,699
There was a thread recently that posted the statistics of immigrants who have committed sexual assault somewhere in Europe and I can't find the thread and I apologize but could somebody please link it to me??

It was statistics that the government had tried to suppress and keep from people.

Thanks!!!


@Fox by the Sea

 
Last edited:
IDGETKTFO said:
Good luck, the lefty mods like to make sure they get burried.
Click to expand...
Do you happen to remember the one I'm talking about?

Some country in Europe was sort of forced to release its rape and sexual assault stats and the migrant rates were so much higher and it was a big deal but I can't find the thread.


I'm wanting to point these statistics out to a good friend of mine but I want to be able to go to the actual study so I can link that to him.
 
terrapin said:
Do you happen to remember the one I'm talking about?

Some country in Europe was sort of forced to release its rape and sexual assault stats and the migrant rates were so much higher and it was a big deal but I can't find the thread.


I'm wanting to point these statistics out to a good friend of mine but I want to be able to go to the actual study so I can link that to him.
Click to expand...
I don't remember the name of the thread, i just know i had a post or two deleted by a mod with no name. Convient too, because i can't use search to find it.

It was actually one of the threads that turned me from being a Democrat to Republican. That clown Strychnine probably deleted my posts. Remember he used to post videos from that Bo dude who was a slow talker. Videos always started with "Bo here" Always defended him saying thats how people in Florida talk. Turns out that dude was a p3d0 file and ironically all the links he posted on sherdog to that guys youtube videos were removed.
 
Last edited:
I’d be surprised if they didn’t pop up at some point in this thread but you’ll have to look through it

Croo67

International Thread 'JK Rowling and Elon Musk condemn handling of UK's 'grooming gangs''

New details have emerged about the UK's grooming gangs, which saw thousands of children raped over a 16-year period predominately by 'men of Pakistani heritage'.

The new information includes details on parents of the abused being arrested after attempting to rescue their children from houses where the abuse took place, a 15-year-old marrying her (adult) abuser in a Muslim wedding ceremony with her social worker present, and abusers seemingly having knowledge of reports to the police.

The details come just days after the UK Government rejected multiple requests for an inquest into...
  • Like
  • Angry
 
Kingz said:
I’d be surprised if they didn’t pop up at some point in this thread but you’ll have to look through it

Croo67

International Thread 'JK Rowling and Elon Musk condemn handling of UK's 'grooming gangs''

New details have emerged about the UK's grooming gangs, which saw thousands of children raped over a 16-year period predominately by 'men of Pakistani heritage'.

The new information includes details on parents of the abused being arrested after attempting to rescue their children from houses where the abuse took place, a 15-year-old marrying her (adult) abuser in a Muslim wedding ceremony with her social worker present, and abusers seemingly having knowledge of reports to the police.

The details come just days after the UK Government rejected multiple requests for an inquest into...
  • Like
  • Angry
Click to expand...
I'll check but this was its own thread and it was statistics the gov tried not to release and then were legally forced to. it showed sexual assault statistics ranked from highest to lowest and the countries those migrants were from.
 
zgiq397.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,397
Messages
56,828,918
Members
175,422
Latest member
chosenviolence

Share this page

Back
Top