terrapin
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 23, 2020
- Messages
- 21,647
- Reaction score
- 23,699
There was a thread recently that posted the statistics of immigrants who have committed sexual assault somewhere in Europe and I can't find the thread and I apologize but could somebody please link it to me??
It was statistics that the government had tried to suppress and keep from people.
Thanks!!!
It was statistics that the government had tried to suppress and keep from people.
Thanks!!!
@Fox by the Sea
Last edited: