Help me design a zoom background

For zoom meetings I've been using the fake backgrounds but I've noticed that the really high level people have these real offices in the background that look very nice and professional.



The way my home office is set up I just have a blank white wall maybe 2-3 feet behind my back.



I've thought about hanging my college degrees behind me but that kinda feels tacky. Maybe I should get a plant on the side and some art on the wall?



Any help is appreciated. I suck at aesthetics.