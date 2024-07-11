Help me design a zoom background

For zoom meetings I've been using the fake backgrounds but I've noticed that the really high level people have these real offices in the background that look very nice and professional.

The way my home office is set up I just have a blank white wall maybe 2-3 feet behind my back.

I've thought about hanging my college degrees behind me but that kinda feels tacky. Maybe I should get a plant on the side and some art on the wall?

Any help is appreciated. I suck at aesthetics.
 
Get a nice wooden bookshelf full of smart people books and also throw some sports memorabilia from your alma mater in there, and maybe a karate trophy
 
How about a vase full of flowers. What would be even better is a well-lit room with a big window with a view towards your garden. Maybe your garden has a small pond with a romantic waterfall.
 
Line the walls with chainlink cage fencing and have a pair of UFC gloves sat on the table in full view of everyone. Classic.
 
download and print out the entire shoop stoned lemur collection, put your favorites up as a collage but leave just enough white space shaped exactly like your head,,,,,,Hold very still while you zoom
 
