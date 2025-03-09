  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Help me Boney Jon The GOATY, you are my only hope.

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
@Green
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
1,034
Reaction score
1,039
Well…now Jon can come back down and Retain the actual LHW Title against the guy that ended Pereiras LHW Title reign.
Not only that we can see Jon beat up a Dagestani while repping America, and at the same time Retire on another win after Stipe and not even have to fight Tom.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Jon won’t fight anyone who’s not a cherry-picked opponent he’s guaranteed to win against and it’ll be close to 2 years before Magomed fights again.
Click to expand...
jon has alreadt the best and hardest resume
basicaly your favorite goat fighters resume would look like a trash if you compare it to jons🤣🤣

so your saying any fighter not named jon are all trash
 
orca said:
jon has alreadt the best and hardest resume
basicaly your favorite goat fighters resume would look like a trash if you compare it to jons🤣🤣

so your saying any fighter not named jon are all trash
Click to expand...
No, I’m saying Jon is past his prime and he knows it so unlike other GOAT’s, he’s just going to hide and try to pick super favorable fights.

His run was impressive but he’s done the biggest duck in UFC history and it’s a joke he’s still HW champ.
 
orca said:
jon has alreadt the best and hardest resume
basicaly your favorite goat fighters resume would look like a trash if you compare it to jons🤣🤣

so your saying any fighter not named jon are all trash
Click to expand...

Two things can be true kid.

Yeah Pre-2020, Jon has the GOAT resume.

But this decade he hasn't done shit but cherry pick and duck fights. This is clear and apparent.

Jon is 100% pissed Alex lost tonight. He is backed into the coner now with fighting or ducking Tom.
 
I don't think a Jones/Ank fight is all that compelling, to the fans or the UFC.
Plus I don't think Jones will come back down; he spent all that time bulking up to HW and he's older now. Harder to cut weight.
His next fight is gonna be Tom.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
Prediction: Jones and Pereira at LHW
Replies
11
Views
430
HHJ
HHJ
Dana's Conscience
All the Jon/Aspinall moaning has made me jaded about that fight
2
Replies
33
Views
859
Mind Mine
Mind Mine
Captain Herb
Called it 6 months ago, Jon won't give up the belt after Stipe, won't fight Aspinall either
Replies
7
Views
230
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,992
Messages
57,001,912
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top