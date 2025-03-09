Help me Boney Jon The GOATY, you are my only hope.

FilipEmoFights
Darthpublican
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2022
- Messages
- 1,034
- Reaction score
- 1,039
Well…now Jon can come back down and Retain the actual LHW Title against the guy that ended Pereiras LHW Title reign.
Not only that we can see Jon beat up a Dagestani while repping America, and at the same time Retire on another win after Stipe and not even have to fight Tom.
Not only that we can see Jon beat up a Dagestani while repping America, and at the same time Retire on another win after Stipe and not even have to fight Tom.