Help a Sherbro out?

2 questions.


1.) Does anyone here have the Wonderdrug sampler #1 from like 1995?
It was a white cd and had like 20 songs on it.

2.) If not does anyone remember the name of a song...(The intro is Yoda saying "you must unlearn what you have learned")


Its driving me nuts and I can't find my copy of the Wonderdrug sampler :(
 
HHJ said:
It's been hidden from history apparently. Just to mess w you personally
I know, I have been looking for it for awhile now.

But that stupid song has been in my head and I can't remember the name of it of who sings it.

It literally opens with Yoda saying you must unlearn what you have learned...and then the guitar kicks in...driving my mind into fuckin spins lol
 
I've checked everywhere I can think of Sherbro and I don't think this is solvable.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I've checked everywhere I can think of Sherbro and I don't think this is solvable.
I have too big guy.

Even if I can just get the name of that particular song it would fuckin really help my brain sir lol
 
StonedLemur said:
I have too big guy.

Even if I can just get the name of that particular song it would fuckin really help my brain sir lol
I tried RYM, Discogs, YouTube, reddit. Searching for songs that use star war samples and nothing lol. If there wasn't a sampler #2 I'd question if you'd dreamed it.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I tried RYM, Discogs, YouTube, reddit. Searching for songs that use star war samples and nothing lol. If there wasn't a sampler #2 I'd question if you'd dreamed it.
I had the cd it was white, my brother had it, my cousin had it and my best friend...no dream lol
 
StonedLemur said:
I know, I have been looking for it for awhile now.

But that stupid song has been in my head and I can't remember the name of it of who sings it.

It literally opens with Yoda saying you must unlearn what you have learned...and then the guitar kicks in...driving my mind into fuckin spins lol
It's crazy. Ive had moments like that where It took me sometimes 25 yrs to find a song but I eventually found it.
 
HHJ said:
What does the cover look like? not the cd but the cover
Ot was in a cardboard sleeve...and im pretty sure that was white too.
They handed them out at shows for free.
 
StonedLemur said:
Ot was in a cardboard sleeve...and im pretty sure that was white too.
They handed them out at shows for free.
lol thats going to make it very difficult. If its not a official release, it could be a band that didnt even really exist, just some guys who came together to make a song and broke up.
 
My only advice is look up the bands they put on their complations and other samplers around that time and look up their albums on YT to see if the sample is on one of their albums
 
OK i might have found something...

ONE of the bands on these comps uses a star wars sample...

so maybe one of their other songs has it

 
HHJ said:
OK i might have found something...

ONE of the bands on these comps uses a star wars sample...

so maybe one of their other songs has it

I'll listen to this and see if its them
 
