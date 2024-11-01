Help a Sherbro out?

StonedLemur
Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2021
- Messages
- 61,829
- Reaction score
- 103,916
2 questions.
1.) Does anyone here have the Wonderdrug sampler #1 from like 1995?
It was a white cd and had like 20 songs on it.
2.) If not does anyone remember the name of a song...(The intro is Yoda saying "you must unlearn what you have learned")
Its driving me nuts and I can't find my copy of the Wonderdrug sampler
