Help a brother out?

2 questions.


1.) Does anyone here have the Wonderdrug sampler #1 from like 1995?
It was a white cd and had like 20 songs on it.

2.) If not does anyone remember the name of a song...(The intro is Yoda saying "you must unlearn what you have learned")


Its driving me nuts and I can't find my copy of the Wonderdrug sampler :(
 
