a cat!Hello Kitty is a little girl. This is stated by the company behind the character in an interview with USA Today in connection with the character's 50th anniversary.- Hello Kitty is not a cat, she is actually a little girl. Born and raised in a suburb of London. She has a mother, a father and her twin sister Mimmy, who is also her best friend, says Jill Cook, director of retail business development at Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty.This changes everything.