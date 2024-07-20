News Hello Kitty is not...

a cat!

Hello Kitty is a little girl. This is stated by the company behind the character in an interview with USA Today in connection with the character's 50th anniversary.

- Hello Kitty is not a cat, she is actually a little girl. Born and raised in a suburb of London. She has a mother, a father and her twin sister Mimmy, who is also her best friend, says Jill Cook, director of retail business development at Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty.

This changes everything.

@Slobodan
 
what a fucked up looking little girl.
Is she a Chernobyl baby or is her parents just first cousins?
 
