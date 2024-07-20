lsa
Pinktacular
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2006
- Messages
- 69,574
- Reaction score
- 93,986
a cat!
Hello Kitty is a little girl. This is stated by the company behind the character in an interview with USA Today in connection with the character's 50th anniversary.
- Hello Kitty is not a cat, she is actually a little girl. Born and raised in a suburb of London. She has a mother, a father and her twin sister Mimmy, who is also her best friend, says Jill Cook, director of retail business development at Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty.
This changes everything.
@Slobodan
Hello Kitty is a little girl. This is stated by the company behind the character in an interview with USA Today in connection with the character's 50th anniversary.
- Hello Kitty is not a cat, she is actually a little girl. Born and raised in a suburb of London. She has a mother, a father and her twin sister Mimmy, who is also her best friend, says Jill Cook, director of retail business development at Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty.
This changes everything.
@Slobodan