International Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes, Yet to be Located

Summary
A helicopter in a convoy carrying Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an accident, state media says
Reports say the helicopter - one of three travelling in a convoy - made a "hard landing" after it got into difficulties in heavy fog in the north of the country
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said rescuers were still trying to reach the site, but that their efforts were being hampered by the poor weather conditions
Details of what exactly has happened remain unclear, and there's been no official confirmation of Raisi's whereabouts
Raisi was heading to the north-eastern city of Tabriz after returning from an Iran-Azerbaijan border area

Rescue workers yet to locate helicopter - Iranian MP
We're hearing now from Ahmad Alirezabeigi, an Iranian MP for the city of Tabriz, who says that emergency rescue workers have yet to find the location of the helicopter.

Heavy rain and fog has made the rescue difficult, he says, adding that of the three helicopters, two have safely landed.

Doesn't sound good for him...

Not a good time to be a world leader it seems.
 
Biden is willing to do what Trump doesn't have the BALLS to do. Trump is a DRUMPF!
 
If it can happen to Kobe, it can happen to anyone...
 
kflo said:
Kobe got shot down by mossad snipers???
8e71a5dcd65eb6427fd220779eb86530.jpg
 
