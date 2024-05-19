International Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes ***UPDATE: President Dead***

Summary
A helicopter in a convoy carrying Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an accident, state media says
Reports say the helicopter - one of three travelling in a convoy - made a "hard landing" after it got into difficulties in heavy fog in the north of the country
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said rescuers were still trying to reach the site, but that their efforts were being hampered by the poor weather conditions
Details of what exactly has happened remain unclear, and there's been no official confirmation of Raisi's whereabouts
Raisi was heading to the north-eastern city of Tabriz after returning from an Iran-Azerbaijan border area

---

Rescue workers yet to locate helicopter - Iranian MP
We're hearing now from Ahmad Alirezabeigi, an Iranian MP for the city of Tabriz, who says that emergency rescue workers have yet to find the location of the helicopter.

Heavy rain and fog has made the rescue difficult, he says, adding that of the three helicopters, two have safely landed.

---

Doesn't sound good for him...

Not a good time to be a world leader it seems.
 
Biden is willing to do what Trump doesn't have the BALLS to do. Trump is a DRUMPF!
 
Kobe got shot down by mossad snipers???
8e71a5dcd65eb6427fd220779eb86530.jpg
 
Three rescue workers missing, Red Crescent says
Three rescue workers searching for the crashed helicopter have gone missing, a Red Crescent spokesperson says.

The search teams are close to the where the helicopter may have crashed, the spokesperson adds.

They say that the search operation will slow down as as the weather is expected to get "severely cold" soon, with more rain on the way.
 
Three rescue workers missing, Red Crescent says
Three rescue workers searching for the crashed helicopter have gone missing, a Red Crescent spokesperson says.

The search teams are close to the where the helicopter may have crashed, the spokesperson adds.

They say that the search operation will slow down as as the weather is expected to get "severely cold" soon, with more rain on the way.
a little bit of rain falls in the desert so they're gonna call off the search for their countries prime minister?

and the search and rescue workers are going missing trying to find the plane that gone missing?

something doesn't add up here. brb gonna build my bunker.
 
Some outlets are saying it crashed, others saying it made a “hard landing” due to weather. It def feels like it could be Israel, but it sounds like there was very heavy fog as well. If Israel did it, they were a lot more sly than when Putin took out Prighozin.

It’s kind of crazy to me that a helicopter carrying a President can go down and the military isn’t sure where.
 
Three rescue workers missing, Red Crescent says
Three rescue workers searching for the crashed helicopter have gone missing, a Red Crescent spokesperson says.

The search teams are close to the where the helicopter may have crashed, the spokesperson adds.

They say that the search operation will slow down as as the weather is expected to get "severely cold" soon, with more rain on the way.
president down, rescue workers missing.

is this The Predator?
 
