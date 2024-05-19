SummaryA helicopter in a convoy carrying Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an accident, state media saysReports say the helicopter - one of three travelling in a convoy - made a "hard landing" after it got into difficulties in heavy fog in the north of the countryInterior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said rescuers were still trying to reach the site, but that their efforts were being hampered by the poor weather conditionsDetails of what exactly has happened remain unclear, and there's been no official confirmation of Raisi's whereaboutsRaisi was heading to the north-eastern city of Tabriz after returning from an Iran-Azerbaijan border area---Rescue workers yet to locate helicopter - Iranian MPWe're hearing now from Ahmad Alirezabeigi, an Iranian MP for the city of Tabriz, who says that emergency rescue workers have yet to find the location of the helicopter.Heavy rain and fog has made the rescue difficult, he says, adding that of the three helicopters, two have safely landed.---Doesn't sound good for him...Not a good time to be a world leader it seems.