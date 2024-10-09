Helene destroyed everything. I just got internet and power back.The entire town was out of power. It looked like the beginning of 28 Days Later. Trees and street lights were down. People were helping clear roads of trees and branches.The very second the storm ended, there were tons of cars on the road. I have no clue why so many people were seemingly driving around. Even at night, the streets were filled. There was even a curfew but I guess people didn't care.I wasn't out there especially at night with no street lights.I went to see Trump. He spoke for 5 seconds, shook some heads, and bounced. They found the worse building they could find. It was already old and falling apart.They gave out some supplies but I didn't take any for myself. I really didn't need it. I was near the back of the crowd. You could probably see me in one of the videos. I'm the guy who looks like Denzel Washington.Biden showed up on the other side of town at the air force base. I don't know if people were allowed there. I didn't go cause it wasn't a 10 minute walk.