Social Hegseth reposts video on social media featuring pastors saying women shouldn’t be allowed to vote

The man who oversees the nation’s military reposted a video about a Christian nationalist church that included various pastors saying women should no longer be allowed to vote.

The extraordinary repost on X from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, made Thursday night, illustrates his deep and personal connection to a Christian nationalist pastor with extreme views on the role of religion and women.

 
Women voting has been disastrous for the country. The problem is that men are just as horrendous. We're fucked. The average person is retarded.
 
Disturbing, and Hegseth is a dope for sharing that. "It doesn't take any talent to reproduce biologically." What a backwards ass thing for that preacher to say. I'm not a religious person but I usually give respect and understanding to people who are. But I can't stand this level of extremism. It's anti-American.
 
My man Doug needs to spend more time praying and less time at Dunkins.
 
