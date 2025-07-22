  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Heavyweight is the most boring weight division with the exception of wmma

K

Anyone else always found the heavyweight division to be boring?

The last heavyweight fight I enjoyed was probably JDC vs Cain part 2

I didn’t really enjoy any of Ngannou’s fights, or Stipe. DC vs Lewis was okay.

Heavyweights are just too slow and plodding, give me fast midgets like flyweights.
 
Damn dats crazy in slaps wi inna di Fedor era





Got a Mark Hunt too dun kno
why dont men fight women in powerslap? thought men and females were equal??
really makes u think

oh and why dont women play chess against men in world tournaments?

good questions innit
 
I agree about heavyweight sucking but there have been 4 finishes in the last 4 fights Much better than previous slop.
 
Almost everybody acknowledgs this OP. The UFC heavyweight division has been historically weak except for a few instances like during Cains era. It's unfortunate but Stipe and Francis came and peaked at the wrong time. They basically fought the reminisces of the division
 
There's just not enough eltie HWs and they command a higher pay if the UFC/PFL/ONE combined all their HWs we'd have maybe 20 guys who are legit.
 
This isn't exactly breaking news.

HW and LHW have been awful for years now. Both divisions have regressed over the last 10 years, due in large part to:
  1. Failure to recruit and develop young talent to replace the old guard; and
  2. The UFC's mismanagement of its roster.
And most of it comes down to the UFC prioritizing short-term profit. They've let a ton of quality fighters walk away rather than paying them, especially at LHW. And they don't pay enough to attract high-end wrestlers, kickboxers, and BJJ guys like they used to.
 
who gives a shit if the skill level is lower.. the KO rate is higher and that's all that matters. Sure it's in a slump but still has the most KOs

ZWVkLmdpZg.gif


so if u wanna watch the decision fest that are the WEC manlet weight classes... theres no accounting for taste. Personally i'd rather watch a sloppy untrained brawl on world star hip hop cause i know theres a good chance somebody is gonna get slept, over the pillow fest decision assembly line that is the lighter weight classes
 
rollthedice said:
Those Polynesians are used to getting slapped round the head by their elders from a young age, brother probably felt more mana from his nan 😂
Agreed fam Dagestan of Power Slap frfr

Only man crack di code was a English yute man basically di Ilia Topuria of slappin' sleepin' evrybadi wid no remorse



#HandOfGodfrey
 
