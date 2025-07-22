Heavyweight is the most boring weight division with the exception of wmma

koa pomaikai
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 888
- Reaction score
- 2,110
Anyone else always found the heavyweight division to be boring?
The last heavyweight fight I enjoyed was probably JDC vs Cain part 2
I didn’t really enjoy any of Ngannou’s fights, or Stipe. DC vs Lewis was okay.
Heavyweights are just too slow and plodding, give me fast midgets like flyweights.
The last heavyweight fight I enjoyed was probably JDC vs Cain part 2
I didn’t really enjoy any of Ngannou’s fights, or Stipe. DC vs Lewis was okay.
Heavyweights are just too slow and plodding, give me fast midgets like flyweights.