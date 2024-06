No way he said any of that. Boxers don't admit getting dropped in sparring until they're retired and even then it's rare. I've seen Zhang interviewed many times and he's always polite but expresses a willingness to face anyone, not "glad so-and-so isn't a boxer i have to face". He also never says anything interesting like "no boxer can beat him" which is another thing no boxer is ever going to say, since everyone can be beaten. He also doesn't joke around so I unless this is a first and he's somehow being totally deadpan and joking, I really doubt the translation is anything other than completely made up.