HEAVY OVERHAND RIGHT

My overhand is well respected at my local club.
Really bent the knees and get all your weight onto the over hand swing. Like a fastball.
Aim to arc over as if to hit yourself in the knee, pendulum style.
Ko's will follow.
Records broken on punch machine.
 
