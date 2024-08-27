HEAVY OVERHAND RIGHT

ThereturnofKABOOM


Aug 27, 2024




My overhand is well respected at my local club.
Really bent the knees and get all your weight onto the over hand swing. Like a fastball.
Aim to arc over as if to hit yourself in the knee, pendulum style.
Ko's will follow.
Records broken on punch machine.
