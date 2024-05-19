Heavy bag

Slothbroth

Slothbroth

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 4, 2023
Messages
310
Reaction score
506
Open to criticism and advice.

My own self critique:
I flare my elbow when I jab
I drop my hands a lot
I don't move my head enough
I don't do enough different combos; jab, straight, hook cross is my main combo so I fall back on it too much
I'm slow
I don't know any kicks really outside of my low kick that I've practiced a lot with my right leg. Everything else is just me goofing around, trying new stuff that I have seen good fighters do. My teep sucks
My punching technique probably needs work but I'm not sure what I need to change.
Also, filthy disgusting garage.

 
Last edited:
props for putting yourself out there and trying.
but just from looking at it right away i think the best choice for you is to join a gym and get some real instruction because literally everything needs a lot of work.

no shade but you are very raw and need a knowledgeable coach to help you get the fundamentals down
 
zapataxiv said:
props for putting yourself out there and trying.
but just from looking at it right away i think the best choice for you is to join a gym and get some real instruction because literally everything needs a lot of work.

no shade but you are very raw and need a knowledgeable coach to help you get the fundamentals down
Click to expand...
There are not many gym options here. Any thing that you can advise to practice?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,537
Messages
55,569,658
Members
174,825
Latest member
obrad

Share this page

Back
Top