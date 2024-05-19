Slothbroth
Open to criticism and advice.
My own self critique:
I flare my elbow when I jab
I drop my hands a lot
I don't move my head enough
I don't do enough different combos; jab, straight, hook cross is my main combo so I fall back on it too much
I'm slow
I don't know any kicks really outside of my low kick that I've practiced a lot with my right leg. Everything else is just me goofing around, trying new stuff that I have seen good fighters do. My teep sucks
My punching technique probably needs work but I'm not sure what I need to change.
Also, filthy disgusting garage.
