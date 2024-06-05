Yeah I have regular trees and flowers. I do have 1 lemon tree that I cover up when it gets too cold, I didn't think of covering it in the heat.Simpsons are just exactly what I did when that heat wave hit my city.
If you have some veggies planted in your backyard, might as well buy some net to cover it from direct sunlight. I didn't do this until its almost too late.
Where are you, and are you feeling it? It's in the mid 90s here today in Northern California. I just looked at Vegas and Phoenix and it looks like its in the 110s for a week
I'm in Western Washington and so far it hasn't been hot.Where are you, and are you feeling it? It's in the mid 90s here today in Northern California. I just looked at Vegas and Phoenix and it looks like its in the 110s for a week
We're 15 tops and raining...It's winter bro, gonna be 16 Celsius here today (or 60 in your fucked up temperature readings)
Its 100 here in the East Bay and I love it!
Ole Pete thrives in the heat!!
Gimme all dat sweet, sweet Vitamin D, baybay!
More like sweet sweet twinkies amirite?