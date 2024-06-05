  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Where are you, and are you feeling it? It's in the mid 90s here today in Northern California. I just looked at Vegas and Phoenix and it looks like its in the 110s for a week 🥵

Simpsons are just exactly what I did when that heat wave hit my city.

If you have some veggies planted in your backyard, might as well buy some net to cover it from direct sunlight. I didn't do this until its almost too late.
 
Simpsons are just exactly what I did when that heat wave hit my city.

If you have some veggies planted in your backyard, might as well buy some net to cover it from direct sunlight. I didn't do this until its almost too late.
Yeah I have regular trees and flowers. I do have 1 lemon tree that I cover up when it gets too cold, I didn't think of covering it in the heat.
 
Its 100 here in the East Bay and I love it!
Ole Pete thrives in the heat!!
Gimme all dat sweet, sweet Vitamin D, baybay!

105 F is the high today again. But should be much more mild starting tomorrow. Staying indoors for the most part so it doesn't matter much except the kids can't go to the park after dinner.
 
Damn that's even hotter than Texas. Hasn't been to bad here yet. August seems to be the peak as far as temps go. At least it feels that way but maybe that's just when I finally get tired of the summer heat.
 
It's winter bro, gonna be 16 Celsius here today (or 60 in your fucked up temperature readings)
 
I'm in Western Washington and so far it hasn't been hot.
 
Currently 98 in swfl where I'm at with a real feel of 104

My ac is struggling
 
It's only 85, but with near 100% humidity it's hard to breath out there after a while
 
