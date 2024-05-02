Blanqa Blanqua
Comment implies Aldo was instigator - but I am not sure about that?
What are your thoughts?
Maybe Jose if fighting out of his contract.. dude had to ask permission to box and IIRC he wanted to be on the Georges vs Nathan card.I really wish Aldo would have gotten that Cruz fight. The UFC should have had him fight Aljo rather than give him Merab, giving TJ the title shot instead. Aldo should have stayed retired. This is a high risk, low reward fight with Martinez.
Oh, as for the face off?
Hopefully the UFC does right by him and gives him some air time to retire in the cage
Bro, I am dissapoint.First time i've wanted Aldo to lose in a long long time.. Pass the torch n that.
ha I figured most people won't want to hear it.. I've already mourned Aldo's UFC career, him being back feels weird, especially in this fight, shoulda been Cruz or some shit.. Let Martinez bang bro! onwards to the belt i'm hoping!Bro, I am dissapoint.
ha I figured most people won't want to hear it.. I've already mourned Aldo's UFC career, him being back feels weird, especially in this fight, shoulda been Cruz or some shit.. Let Martinez bang bro! onwards to the belt i'm hoping!