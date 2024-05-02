Media HEATED face off - Aldo / Martinez (three angles, short clips - Nogueira is between them in second clip!)

I really wish Aldo would have gotten that Cruz fight. The UFC should have had him fight Aljo rather than give him Merab, giving TJ the title shot instead. Aldo should have stayed retired. This is a high risk, low reward fight with Martinez.

Oh, as for the face off?

Substance Abuse said:
I really wish Aldo would have gotten that Cruz fight. The UFC should have had him fight Aljo rather than give him Merab, giving TJ the title shot instead. Aldo should have stayed retired. This is a high risk, low reward fight with Martinez.

Oh, as for the face off?

Maybe Jose if fighting out of his contract.. dude had to ask permission to box and IIRC he wanted to be on the Georges vs Nathan card.

I also would like to see Aldo cripple and beat the shit out of Cruz too.
 
Substance Abuse said:
I really wish Aldo would have gotten that Cruz fight. The UFC should have had him fight Aljo rather than give him Merab, giving TJ the title shot instead. Aldo should have stayed retired. This is a high risk, low reward fight with Martinez.

Oh, as for the face off?

Agree with most of that! :)

Regarding retirement, I mean, he always wanted to box, and needs to get this done to do so. Dana always tries to give a kick in the arse on last fight on contract, All I can do is pray that vintage Aldo shows up and gets the win.

As for the Fedor shrug, I am disappoint. :( You need to nurture your Shookologist spirit.
 
Substance Abuse said:
I really wish Aldo would have gotten that Cruz fight. The UFC should have had him fight Aljo rather than give him Merab, giving TJ the title shot instead. Aldo should have stayed retired. This is a high risk, low reward fight with Martinez.

Oh, as for the face off?

To be fair, he openly stated he needs to take this fight to get out of his UFC contract and box. Looking forward to this though.
 
This is weird. Why are they facing off so early? The timing is a bit off considering they have to do it again tomorrow.
 
First time i've wanted Aldo to lose in a long long time.. Pass the torch n that.

Jonathan-Martinez-Leg-Kick-2.gif
 
Can’t see Aldo winning this. Right time for Martinez, wrong time for Aldo.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Bro, I am dissapoint.
ha I figured most people won't want to hear it.. I've already mourned Aldo's UFC career, him being back feels weird, especially in this fight, shoulda been Cruz or some shit.. Let Martinez bang bro! onwards to the belt i'm hoping!
1*DQzi_r_aUbkze0-qHNnZ4g.gif
 
Apparently the UFC has noone for UFC 301 and gave Aldo a lot of cash to co main, cause they needed star power, and he couldn't say no. That and him wanting to be free from the Zuffa contract so he can box like another poster said
 
If you ask my opinion about this, i'll just say Nog needs to lay low on the botox, dude is looking as weird as Wand at this point.
 
Don't understand this "so he can box" thing, he's been boxing professionally since his last MMA fight..? Has 1 Win, 1 Draw professionally and 1 win in an exhibition which came before those 2.
1714691077811.png
 
He even chuckles and says all is ok. It's just show for the fans.
Nobody would lead that stupid with his head, having his hands back
 
