Heat Pump vs AC

Oct 6, 2009
Any of You guys using a Heat Pump as primary or supplemental heat? My Central Air unit was installed in 2000. In May of 2020, it was serviced with almost 4lbs of R-22 plus an hour of labor for about $450. AC is blowing warm again, it's probably time to replace the whole unit.

So my Sherbro's with some appliance knowledge. Does a heat pump justify the added expense? Is it a feasible heat source for Central Il? Ideally I would have it integrated with our current propane furnace to reduce actual dependance on propane, while allowing the flexibility to still use it when it's cost effective.

I'm gonna need cold air soon, so it's time to do something, whether it be fill refrigerant, change AC, or switch to Heat pump. I know we got Sherbro's in the trades, drop some knowledge on me.
 
High efficiency heat pumps are the way to go. Don't go with the cheapest estimate, go with a reputable company that will do a heat loss calculation based on YOUR HOME. There is no "one size fits most". With a propane setup already used for winter, a heat pump can supply heat until the propane is needed for the coldest weather.
 
Heat pumps run the compressor and sometimes supplemental electric heaters while operating in heat mode. If electricity prices are climbing there like they are here it wouldn't seem like a great option if you already have a propane furnace installed.

I don't know what propane prices are like though. I thought it was cheap but I may be wrong.

https://www.bluenationalhvac.com/furnace/propane-vs-heat-pump/
 
Ducts can be a major issue in older homes. Additions make ducts undersized for added airflow needed. An extra return may also be needed.
 
A Heat Pump and AC are basically the same thing, same technology. A heat pump just has extra engineering to be able to run in reverse to heat as well as cool.
 
Just filled at $1.50 per, but we have paid as much as $2.88 in the last couple fills. Our electric rate is far more stable than that, and we can lock in that supply rate further in to the future. Not saying it's cheaper, because I haven't done the actual math yet. Still in the initial stages of gathering info. Probably should have checked the AC before the middle of June.

Home was built in 2000, no additions since. I'm not an HVAC guy, but it seems like there is sufficient duct work to me. I think there is at least 1 duct in every room in the house. But it's a Ranch on a full basement, so duct work would be ez peasy if needed.
 
Get a new system, a heat pump is just an additional valve and some extra controls on a refrigerator system. A modern systems price shouldn't increase too much with the heat pump option ticked.
 
Illinois. The Sellers provided me with the invoice of the work. In the refrigerant section it is simply marked 22. That was in 2020. It's unlawful to produce or import as I understand, but could potentially be available still if a service company had old inventory.
 
It's dodgy at best, there's strict rules on refrigerants.
 
If you already have a reliable heating system, you only really need an AC. The heat pump is an AC that can work in reverse too. Get a few quotes for each and go from there.
 
ban only came in 2020, so possibly before the ban but either way there woulda been a lot of 22 inventory and a strong desire to use it up before a total ban was effected.
 
I have a heat pump because our house is all electric and I really don’t have any complaints.

Helps that the house is really well insulated and surrounded by trees so it doesn’t get worked too hard.

Had a leak in the system end of winter so had to use the emergency heat pack in air handler. surprisingly that didn’t even raise the electric bill too much.
 
cheaping out on this purchase will always be a bad decision

heatpump that does hot and cold is the only way to go
 
"R22 phaseout in 2020 means that it's completely illegal to manufacture or import R22 into the country. Recovered, recycled, or reclaimed R22 can still service existing HVAC systems, but chemical manufacturers can’t produce new R22 refrigerants to service existing air conditioners and heat pumps."

It's not unlike R12 for automotive use. It's still not overly difficult to find new old stock virgin R12 refrigerant, but you'll need a license/certification to purchase it(and like R22, it will be expensive as hell).
 
Here is my issue with heat pumps. They use electricity. What happens when govts realize we still need gas/natural gas and too many EVs are eating up the electrical grid and prices skyrocket.

You got a heat pump, you fucked.

its a big bet on the currnet approach to oil/natural gas continues.
 
Hope you don't mind me asking, where are you located/what's your weather like? I'm 100 miles south of Chicago, so we have 4 seasons. Summer and Winter have the potential to be pretty severe here in the corn belt.
 
Cleveland area so same weather
 
