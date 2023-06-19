Heat Pump vs AC

Joshuaace
Any of You guys using a Heat Pump as primary or supplemental heat? My Central Air unit was installed in 2000. In May of 2020, it was serviced with almost 4lbs of R-22 plus an hour of labor for about $450. AC is blowing warm again, it's probably time to replace the whole unit.
So my Sherbro's with some appliance knowledge. Does a heat pump justify the added expense? Is it a feasible heat source for Central Il? Ideally I would have it integrated with our current propane furnace to reduce actual dependance on propane, while allowing the flexibility to still use it when it's cost effective.
I'm gonna need cold air soon, so it's time to do something, whether it be fill refrigerant, change AC, or switch to Heat pump. I know we got Sherbro's in the trades, drop some knowledge on me.
