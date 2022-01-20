Heat (95) is getting a Sequel

the only man from the original gang who survived was this guy:

WellwornDefenselessFrenchbulldog-max-1mb.gif


but yea, I'll watch. I wonder if Al Pacino can reprise the role.
 
Mann guest-starred on an episode of 'The Rewatchables' movie podcast a few months ago, & talked about this book. They also spent the rest of the episode talking about HEAT. Great episode for any superfans out there
 
Peteyandjia said:
No movie director bothers to sit down & write an entire fiction novel just for the cha-ching. For better or worse, this will be a work of actual passion. Ala Tarantino's novelization of OUATIH
Unlike Gladiator 2.....
 
Mann guest-starred on an episode of 'The Rewatchables' movie podcast a few months ago, & talked about this book. They also spent the rest of the episode talking about HEAT. Great episode for any superfans out there
you need to bring the superfan back
 
No movie director bothers to sit down & write an entire fiction novel just for the cha-ching. For better or worse, this will be a work of actual passion. Ala Tarantino's novelization of OUATIH
You gotta point there, but I wouldnt be surprised if it turns into a movie at some point.
 
I think he should battle Stallone again except this time only with PRIDE rules
Kind of crazy how little time there was between Grudge Match and The Irishman and how decrepit he became for an easy fight scene.
 
