Heat (95) is getting a Sequel

Except it won't be a film, Director Michael Mann just finished the novel and it will be released August 9.
The book takes place right after the film and it will also focus on life before the film.
This doesn't interest me, but I'm sure it will interest someone.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/michael-mann-sets-heat-2-174530792.html
