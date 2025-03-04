Heartwarming documentaries

usernamee
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2010
- Messages
- 25,365
- Reaction score
- 38,102
Just rewatched an old documentary that's really heartwarming and wondered if you guys got any recommendations for more of that.
The one I watched was about Somalia's first national ice bandy team (not hockey). It was a team created in Sweden to help integration of Somali immigrants. They're great guys and it's really fun watching their journey and the documentary has a couple of quirky characters as well which gives the film a humorous side to it, it's very lighthearted and jovial overall along with some emotional parts!
