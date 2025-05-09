Heartless people. Are you one of them?

One of thousands of cat stories I have come across over the years. Unfortunately, many have also been of the sad type.







In this video, a cat is seen lying outside a house and will not leave its place. The owner, who was an old man, had recently died and his children had emptied the house but left the cat. The cat, who is 10 years old and who has probably received many treats from his owner as he looks very well-fed, is waiting sadly for the owner to open the door.



No one knows what happened between the cat and the owner's family. Maybe it was aggressive and did not want to come with them and they simply gave up.



What would you have done as a child if your parents had passed away and they had a beloved cat in their home?



A nice video with subtitles, but very annoying background music. Turn it off for a better experience.