Media Heartbreaking edit of Pavlovich & Volkov's friendship being ruined

Volkov is a chad. But he has to get that Gane loss back before I'm going back on his nuts and middle stick.
 
According to Volkov, Pavlovich said "go fuck yourself" when he pushed him after the fight as well.

Hunter is a slimeball for making the fight but Pavlovich is a salty loser.
 
You mean Pavlovich.

Also Volkov was making fun of Pavlovich all week, even confronted him at the weigh ins.
 
Give the guy a few hours to calm down. He’s gone from knocking guys out in the 1st round. To losing 2 in a row.

That faceoff stuff didn’t seem heated. Just awkward, imo.

If they were close before, they probably will be again, soon.
 
Lets see him show some balls and make those Dagi's fight eachother.
 
According to Pav, they were never friends at all, sparred together and barley spoke to one another.. I am glad Drago won anyway.. Friends or not that shove is baby shit
 
According to Pav, they were never friends at all, sparred together and barley spoke to one another.. I am glad Drago won anyway.. Friends or not that shove is baby shit
Pavlovich just had huge ass Volkov trying to knock his head off for 15 minutes, I think he should be forgiven for not being able to cool down immediately after that.
 
