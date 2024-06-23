You mean Pavlovich.According to Volkov, Pavlovich said "go fuck yourself" when he pushed him after the fight as well.
Hunter is a slimeball for making the fight but Volkov is a salty loser.
Hunter is a slimeball for making the fight but Pavlovich is a salty loser.
According to Pav, they were never friends at all, sparred together and barley spoke to one another.. I am glad Drago won anyway.. Friends or not that shove is baby shit