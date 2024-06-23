You mean Pavlovich.According to Volkov, Pavlovich said "go fuck yourself" when he pushed him after the fight as well.
Hunter is a slimeball for making the fight but Volkov is a salty loser.
According to Volkov, Pavlovich said "go fuck yourself" when he pushed him after the fight as well.
Hunter is a slimeball for making the fight but Pavlovich is a salty loser.
According to Pav, they were never friends at all, sparred together and barley spoke to one another.. I am glad Drago won anyway.. Friends or not that shove is baby shit
According to Volkov, Pavlovich said "go fuck yourself" when he pushed him after the fight as well.
Hunter is a slimeball for making the fight but Pavlovich is a salty loser.
We don't know what he took it as.I actually just looked up this video because I heard about the push and didn't understand the context. It looks like he didn't want to be consoled. Took it as being patronizing/disrespectful.
Why'd you trick these guys into fighting Uncle Dana?
To be fair to Volkov, he may not have even been trying to console Sergei.I actually just looked up this video because I heard about the push and didn't understand the context. It looks like he didn't want to be consoled. Took it as being patronizing.
I don't quite get why each fighter is accusing the other of accepting the fight. Seems like accepting a fight is a good thing? They're both "YOU accepted the fight" when normally fighters are like "YOU tried to back out of the fight!"