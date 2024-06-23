  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Heartbreaking clip of Pavlovich & Volkov's friendship being ruined

According to Pav, they were never friends at all, sparred together and barley spoke to one another.. I am glad Drago won anyway.. Friends or not that shove is baby shit
 
LouDee16 said:
Pavlovich just had huge ass Volkov trying to knock his head off for 15 minutes, I think he should be forgiven for not being able to cool down immediately after that.
 
Pretty salt. I wasn't there, but it seemed like Volkov was the one who didn't want the fight more than Pavlovich, and was the one pumping up Pavlovich and saying how awesome Sergei was and how he won every round when they sparred.

You know damn well that if Sergei had won, he would have been the one to try to "bury the hatchet", but he lost and now acts like he was betrayed.
 
OldBoy91 said:
According to Volkov, Pavlovich said "go fuck yourself" when he pushed him after the fight as well.

Hunter is a slimeball for making the fight but Pavlovich is a salty loser.
I actually just looked up this video because I heard about the push and didn't understand the context. It looks like he didn't want to be consoled. Took it as being patronizing.
 
Bojka said:
I actually just looked up this video because I heard about the push and didn't understand the context. It looks like he didn't want to be consoled. Took it as being patronizing/disrespectful.
We don't know what he took it as.


Just couldn't deal w it at the moment
 
the bottom line is, volkov knew he had the beating of pav, so he took the fight, its a cut throat business
 
Bojka said:
To be fair to Volkov, he may not have even been trying to console Sergei.

It's basic manners and customary at this point to go over to your opponent and shake hands with them and their corner.
 
I don't quite get why each fighter is accusing the other of accepting the fight. Seems like accepting a fight is a good thing? They're both "YOU accepted the fight" when normally fighters are like "YOU tried to back out of the fight!"
 
kingghidrah said:
I don't quite get why each fighter is accusing the other of accepting the fight. Seems like accepting a fight is a good thing? They're both "YOU accepted the fight" when normally fighters are like "YOU tried to back out of the fight!"
They're former sparring partners & supposedly once said they would only fight each other if it was for the title. UFC tricked both of them to think the other one had already accepted the fight to get them to take it.
 
