Pretty salt. I wasn't there, but it seemed like Volkov was the one who didn't want the fight more than Pavlovich, and was the one pumping up Pavlovich and saying how awesome Sergei was and how he won every round when they sparred.



You know damn well that if Sergei had won, he would have been the one to try to "bury the hatchet", but he lost and now acts like he was betrayed.