Healthcare Flexible Spending Account (FSA) looks like a bad deal

It's that time of year where us wage slaves enroll in our benefits for next year.



HSA's sound awesome but unfortunately I can't get one with the medical plan I chose. So they offer me an FSA instead.



They're both accounts where you can contribute pre-tax money and use it later for medical expenses, but the main difference seems to be with an HSA you get to keep any unspent money whereas with an FSA any money you don't spend by the end of the year goes to your employer.



What kind of shit is that? Why does my employer get to keep my money if I don't use it?



Seems like the only way to win is to only deposit what you know 100% you're going to spend that year, which for me is only a couple hundred bucks since I don't have any chronic illnesses. But that barely saves me anything in taxes so it's not even worth the hassle.