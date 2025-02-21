Health, Wealth, Intelligence, or Rizz?

Health/Physical - You become a jacked specimen, an athletic phenom. You can hang with Olympians. Whatever sport you choose, you're going to be world class. Your health is indestructible; your organs, immune system, etc. all in perfect condition.





An asshole wizard shows up and transforms all your attributes into the most bottom level.You lose any muscle mass and athletic ability you had. You're clumsy, uncoordinated, you're out of breathe after walking up a flight of stairs. You're not sickly or dying; just healthy enough to be functional.You're ugly with an annoying voice, not even your grandmother thinks your handsome anymore. You have absolutely no charisma, socially awkward, and you can't command respect for the life of you. You're poor as shit. You have just enough money to pay for gas to drive to your minimum wage job. You live in your mom's basement.On top of it you're innately stupid. You barely remember anything you learned in school. Even general knowledge is a mystery to you. You could try to learn, but you don't have the mental capacity understand any book written above a middle school reading level.These are your baseline attributes., but you can try to improve them through normal means.The wizard then let's you choose one stat to max out while keeping everything else at it's shitty baseline. Which one would you choose?A once in a generation athlete who's ugly and socially retarded, stupid, and poor.A rizz master who's stupid, poor, and weak.An insanely rich man who's stupid, ugly and socially retarded, and weak.Or a genius who's ugly and socially retarded, poor, and weak.Which one would you choose?