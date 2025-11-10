Social Health insurance, just like car insurance , is a scam

People should receive a percentage of their premiums back each year should no claims have been made on auto or home. Any physical insurance for materialism. Life insurance or health insurance is a bit different, but could you imagine the economic boost for everybody?
 
Why did you said:
exactly
so why this is not the case
NCB on car insurance in the UK is a load of hooey too. When it was brought in initially, it was to prevent your annual premium going up in the event of a claim. Then they decided, nah, fuck that, it'll still go up if you make a claim, it'll just go up about 5x more if you don't have no claims bonus.
 
As soon as there is any context of profit in an insurance system, it has become corrupt.

Good meaning ideas swallowed up by the profit monster. Is normal. He’s a tough foe to shake.

As cliche as it is, it’s also the truest thing we know. People are easily corrupted by greed. Takes effort to not get swallowed up!
 
Evbo said:
AWilder said:
jeez you guys, think of the shareholders!

WE. HAVE. QUARTERLY. REPORTS.
thats sad guys honestly.
why are people still allowing this
 
Why did you said:
Well to go into it a bit deeper, insurers needed more money to cover the litany of (in a lot of cases) fraudulent Personal Injury claims put through in tandem with the claims for damage. I remember being on an insurance course and the person doing the presentation (high ranking executive for Aviva, big insurer over here in the UK) said the PI fuckpile was so bad because it was cheaper to cut someone a cheque for £1,500 than go through the lengthy and much-more-expensive court process of arguing against possibly fraudulent Personal Injury claims.

I'm sure there were/are other factors, but here we are
 
Seriously considered not having insurance after my wife left her job. It is $1600 for our premium per month now with a $21k family deductible.
 
It’s a horrible system, but I wouldn’t go as far as to say it’s a scam. Try going without health insurance and then needing a hospital stay.
 
I opted out of health insurance. Now I belong to a Christian health sharing plan. It costs less, as it is designed that way, and the one time I used it worked great for me.
 
Evbo said:
yeah ,but the thing is , 'insurance' , i gues , should not be a profit driven bussines , right ?


ME17KR9C_o.png


the explosion of personal-injury claims (and especially fraudulent ones) definitely pushed costs up for everyone.
But the thing is, when you look at the actual breakdown of premiums, it’s not just that insurers are barely keeping up . there’s still a sizeable business model built around profit.
In the U.S. and EU, for example, only about 60–70% of all the money drivers pay in premiums ever goes back out as claim payouts.
The rest , roughly 30–35% ,goes to salaries, marketing, administration, and then a few percent as profit. In total-market terms, that still means billions in annual profit.
So while they do face genuine costs from fraud and court battles, the system isn’t purely “cost-recovery.”
It’s structured to be profitable, not just sustainable.
Insurance was originally supposed to be a cooperative safety net(was it really ? ) , not a commercial enterprise trying to deliver shareholder returns.
 
Why did you said:
Your last line hits the nail on the head, originally it was effectively a socialism-based way of protecting people, i.e. the premiums of many covers the claims of the few.

But that's late-stage-capitalism baby. Only gets worse from here on out!
 
Why did you said:
they're Mafia with government protection
not to mention the taxes etc .
What is happening people ?
Middle-man economics is one of the backbones of modern capitalism. Not your right to purchase something owned by someone else, but someone completely unrelated's right to make money off of the fact that you want to purchase the thing.

That's what drove the 2008 financial crisis.

 
