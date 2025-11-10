yeah ,but the thing is , 'insurance' , i gues , should not be a profit driven bussines , right ?
the explosion of personal-injury claims (and especially fraudulent ones) definitely pushed costs up for everyone.
But the thing is, when you look at the actual breakdown of premiums, it’s not just that insurers are barely keeping up . there’s still a sizeable business model built around profit.
In the U.S. and EU, for example, only about 60–70%
of all the money drivers pay in premiums ever goes back out as claim payouts.
The rest , roughly 30–35%
,goes to salaries, marketing, administration, and then a few percent as profit. In total-market terms, that still means billions
in annual profit.
So while they do face genuine costs from fraud and court battles, the system isn’t purely “cost-recovery.”
It’s structured to be profitable
, not just sustainable.
Insurance was originally supposed to be a cooperative safety net(was it really ? ) , not a commercial enterprise trying to deliver shareholder returns.