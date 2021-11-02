Garnet_StrongerThanYou
MOD Note: This is a mega thread for discussing headlining crime stories which aren't explicitly political. Please use this space to freely discuss them, rather than starting a separate thread for each instance.
https://toronto.citynews.ca/2021/11/02/st-mikes-school-sexual-assault-sentencing/amp/
This basically shut down my Nephews school. I actually felt sorry for the principal as everyone was blaming it on him and he had to talk to the media.
Six teenagers cornered one in the locker room and sodomized him with a broom handle.
A teenager has been sentenced to two years probation in the sexual assault of another student at St. Michael’s College School in Toronto, a judge announced on Tuesday.
A judge found the teen guilty in Juneof gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault after another teen was sodomized with a broom handle in a locker room at St. Michael’s College in 2018.
1. What a bunch of closeted homos
2. Hope the victim is okay.
3. They should have put them away for a year or two at least.
4. What’s up with teenagers recording their crimes and sending the evidence to people?!?
