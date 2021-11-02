Crime Headlining Crime Megathread V5

MOD Note: This is a mega thread for discussing headlining crime stories which aren't explicitly political. Please use this space to freely discuss them, rather than starting a separate thread for each instance.

https://toronto.citynews.ca/2021/11/02/st-mikes-school-sexual-assault-sentencing/amp/

image.jpg


This basically shut down my Nephews school. I actually felt sorry for the principal as everyone was blaming it on him and he had to talk to the media.

Six teenagers cornered one in the locker room and sodomized him with a broom handle.

A teenager has been sentenced to two years probation in the sexual assault of another student at St. Michael’s College School in Toronto, a judge announced on Tuesday.

A judge found the teen guilty in Juneof gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault after another teen was sodomized with a broom handle in a locker room at St. Michael’s College in 2018.

1. What a bunch of closeted homos

2. Hope the victim is okay.

3. They should have put them away for a year or two at least.

4. What’s up with teenagers recording their crimes and sending the evidence to people?!?
 
"1. What a bunch of closeted homos"

Oh really? That's what you got out of it? And so what if they were homosexual, does that make it any worse or better than if it was done by someone hetro? Hetro's rape with foreign objects as well, FYI.
 
spacegnome said:
ill never understand sentencing around rape compared to say drug use or possession. these kids should be in prison. there is not fucking way they should do no time at all.
I know. This is fucking rape, and a highly disturbing one for boys of that age. Probation is absolutely crazy in this situation.
 
The_Renaissance said:
I know. This is fucking rape, and a highly disturbing one for boys of that age. Probation is absolutely crazy in this situation.
its almost inviting them to do it again or worse. i really cant understand the sentence here.
 
What were their ages at the time? I've only been loosely paying attention to this, but their age might be playing a part in the sentencing.
 
Garnet_StrongerThanYou said:
4. What’s up with teenagers recording their crimes and sending the evidence to people?!?
Young people are dumb. Not that it compares to filming a deliberate crime like this, but a few years ago, the government had to run PSA campaigns over the legalities of sending nude pics around over the phones, because a bunch of young people were getting charged with possession of child pornography. You had 8th and 9th graders sending all sorts of pics/videos to each other, not piecing together that it was illegal to be in possession of such explicit material of minors.
 
I remember hearing about this. Disgusting sentence, judge should be in jail with the rapists for 10 years in maximum security setting.

This shit drives me insane. No justice for rape victims, let alone one who is gang raped mafia style. I have kids and cant imagine how that school and victim must feel.
 
Well glade they finally swept that up...
 
I get hazing and just kicking the shit out of someone in the locker room but I never understood these sick scumbags that yea bag others or sodimize them with objects.

It should be eye for an eye on something like this. 2 years probation is bullshit for sexually assaulting someone else. They all be registered sex offenders and should have gotten at least 5 years in jail.
 
Happens every few years at the high school I went to. Did a quick Google to look up an old case from like 15 years ago but apparently it's happened a bunch more times since then. #banbrooms
 
Tragically, I believe this is a case where the gender of the victim played a huge role in the inadequate sentencing.

Imagine if these six scumbags had gone into the girls locker room and sodomized a female. NO WAY does that end in probation.

When it comes to rape the gender of the victim should be INCONSEQUENTIAL. This case is a fucking outrage.
 
Sohei said:
6 guys holding down one to rape him and recording it? Give them all life in prison.
Nah.

All we need is a couple feet of rope.

Problem solved.

In HS, you know better.

Thats bullshit. They won’t be better people as they get older.

Imagine being that kids family.
 
I'm not surprised. Remember that in this country the most heinous pedophiles and rapists rarely serve more than 3 years in prison before they're out on probation. Repeat offenders do not get longer sentences; they just go out and molest again. There's always been a historical problem with sexual crimes not being punished correctly in Canada. Needless to say kids sodomizing other kids doesn't even register on the radar of concerns for the psychopaths in charge of the justice system.
 
Happened at my Highschool. Varsity Baseball team did it to some of the JV players.
 
Topguntrophey said:
"1. What a bunch of closeted homos"

Oh really? That's what you got out of it? And so what if they were homosexual, does that make it any worse or better than if it was done by someone hetro? Hetro's rape with foreign objects as well, FYI.
So you’re gay huh?

Good for you. No one cares. Don’t be so angsty about it.
 
