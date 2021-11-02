Garnet_StrongerThanYou said: 4. What’s up with teenagers recording their crimes and sending the evidence to people?!? Click to expand...

Young people are dumb. Not that it compares to filming a deliberate crime like this, but a few years ago, the government had to run PSA campaigns over the legalities of sending nude pics around over the phones, because a bunch of young people were getting charged with possession of child pornography. You had 8th and 9th graders sending all sorts of pics/videos to each other, not piecing together that it was illegal to be in possession of such explicit material of minors.