Heading to New Orleans Next Week - Need Recommendations on What to Check Out

I’ve got a conference to go to in New Orleans next week. I will bringing my wife along with me, though she will not be attending the conference. We’re staying at a hotel in the French Quarter that I believe is also hosting the conference. I’ve kind of dropped the ball in preparing for this trip, I’ve done basically no research about the city. I just know about Bourbon Street and that’s about it. I’m looking for recommendations for things she can do during the day on her own, probably touristy stuff, but she also likes to shop.



Also looking for recommendations for things my wife and I can or should do together in the evenings when I’m not busy with the conference. Places to eat (I want to experience some really good authentic creole food) as well as any touristy things to see and do in the evenings.