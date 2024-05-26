Head Transplant Using AI

Today I’m thrilled to announce BrainBridge, the world’s first concept for a head transplant system, which integrates advanced robotics and artificial intelligence to execute complete head and face transplantation procedures. This state-of-the-art system offers new hope to patients suffering from untreatable conditions such as stage-4 cancer, paralysis, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
SciFi movie machine that comes to life. Not sure if this is real but damn it. I'm looking for an African-American donor. One requirement: It has to be 10 inches.
 
What is the point if you are senile with Alzheimers and Parkinsons disease 🤣
 
