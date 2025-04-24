Crime Head of Trump’s Faith office says women must submit to men

www.rawstory.com

'God has an order': Head of Trump's faith office says women must 'submit' to men

Televangelist Paula White, leader of the White House Faith Office, argued that women must "submit" to men.During a Wednesday interview on Real America's Voice, host Steve Gruber spoke to White about the state of faith in America during President Donald Trump's second term in office."God is...
www.rawstory.com

Finally a Trump policy I can get behind.
TIL the USA government has a Faith Office.
Also does submit include butt stuff, asking for a friend.
 
Meanwhile, Maga over here like:

images
 
How come MAGA women can never take their own advice and shut the fuck up? Why are they even out of the kitchen? Fucking hypocrites
 
Gutter Chris said:
Pretty hot take that a religious person believes in traditional roles like the book they profess to believe in tells them they should.
I have a problem with my tax dollars going to a Faith Office run by a grifter like Paula White. She is like most preachers who decided to get a piece of Trumps grift. Paula White gives actual Christians a bad name.
I spent Easter at a sunrise service on the beach which I have done for that last 15 years. That message on Easter is the complete opposite of anything that has come out of Paula White’s mouth.
I don’t have much patience for Cafeteria Christian’s like Paula White. Give me a Billy Graham any day.
 
Whippy McGee said:
If you're using Rawstory as your source... you are Left Cult.

That site is flame bait.
So nothing about what she said. Nothing about your tax dollars going to a Faith Office run by a grifter.
Just have a problem with a source reporting what she said. Got it. What did they get wrong? Did they fake what she said? Attacking the source for anonymous sources sure I get but attacking a source who used her own words is hackery.
 
44nutman said:
So nothing about what she said. Nothing about your tax dollars going to a Faith Office run by a grifter.
Just have a problem with a source reporting what she said. Got it. What did they get wrong? Did they fake what she said? Attacking the source for anonymous sources sure I get but attacking a source who used her own words is hackery.
What did MotherJones and DailyKos have their sites down?

Get a real source and come back. I don't click on or comment on Rawstory shit... because it's just that... "shit".
 
Whippy McGee said:
If you're using Rawstory as your source... you are Left Cult.

That site is flame bait.
Paula White is the source lmao.

Rawstory just wrote an article about her quotes.

You are no doubt gonna end up on RFK's autism registry

Just google "Paula White submit" and you'll find 50 articles quoting her
 
Zazen said:
How come MAGA women can never take their own advice and shut the fuck up? Why are they even out of the kitchen? Fucking hypocrites
It is in the Bible.

The Word of God proclaims, “A woman should learn in quietness and full submission. I do not permit a woman to teach or to have authority over a man; she must be silent”

Wives, submit to your own husbands, as to the Lord.
 
This woman is a crazy prosperity gospel scam artist speaking in tongues like a demon. But if she said that women should submit to their husbands, then she is 100% correct. People upset about that statement don't even know what that entails and have no ethical grounding to be upset if they did.
 
