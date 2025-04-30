Curious how JDM will be in terms of defensive grappling, his tdd is suspicious but he has great scrambles and is training with Craig jones, the same guy who coached volk to handle Islam's wrestling and grappling
I'm actually looking forward to this fight. Yes it has the distinct chance of being a stinker. If belal at all starts to get a lead he'll take over and make it very methodical I think with a mixed grapple heavy game. But if jack can counter grapple well and force some boxing exchanges I'm actually very interested to see them trade punches. Belal is a very good boxer too and will trade some punches. But all comes down to what jack can deny belal. If he can't belal grinds him out