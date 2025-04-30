Media He Will Dethrone the Most Boring UFC Champ and Save the Welterweight Division - Jack Della Maddalena

"as he (JDM) gears up for a final push to dethrone the most unpopular UFC Champion in recent memory, and restore greatness to the Division..."

No respect for Belal...
 
Curious how JDM will be in terms of defensive grappling, his tdd is suspicious but he has great scrambles and is training with Craig jones, the same guy who coached volk to handle Islam's wrestling and grappling
 
I'm actually looking forward to this fight. Yes it has the distinct chance of being a stinker. If belal at all starts to get a lead he'll take over and make it very methodical I think with a mixed grapple heavy game. But if jack can counter grapple well and force some boxing exchanges I'm actually very interested to see them trade punches. Belal is a very good boxer too and will trade some punches. But all comes down to what jack can deny belal. If he can't belal grinds him out
 
JDM likes to use a high guard which is open up for takedowns.
 
I believe in JDM. Let’s fucking go Lads!!
 
