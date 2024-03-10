He who doesn't fall in the ring never stood up in the first place

Yeah, Ngannou got KTFOd by Anthony Joshua but you know what? He stepped into the boxing ring with Anthony Joshua. And Tyson Fury, in his first two fights in boxing ever.



Now let's look at the case of Jonathon "goat" Jones: Ducked Chael Sonnen, ducked Rumble Johnson, ducked DC at HW, ducked Francis Ngannou, currently ducking Tom Aspinall and the rest of the real HW contenders, all of whom would send him home in a body bag.



I don't believe a professional fighter can inherently be a coward but In some cases they can exhibit cowardly behavior. Why again are we calling someone who refuses to fight the top contenders, who refuses to unify and put his paper belt on the line, who refuses to step into the cage with the very best in the world "GOAT"?



I ask you.