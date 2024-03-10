He who doesn't fall in the ring never stood up in the first place

Yeah, Ngannou got KTFOd by Anthony Joshua but you know what? He stepped into the boxing ring with Anthony Joshua. And Tyson Fury, in his first two fights in boxing ever.

Now let's look at the case of Jonathon "goat" Jones: Ducked Chael Sonnen, ducked Rumble Johnson, ducked DC at HW, ducked Francis Ngannou, currently ducking Tom Aspinall and the rest of the real HW contenders, all of whom would send him home in a body bag.

I don't believe a professional fighter can inherently be a coward but In some cases they can exhibit cowardly behavior. Why again are we calling someone who refuses to fight the top contenders, who refuses to unify and put his paper belt on the line, who refuses to step into the cage with the very best in the world "GOAT"?

I ask you.
 
Fully was expecting a random anti Khabib.

Yeah, no reason to count Francis out of everything now, even though people already are
 
The Chael duck was a true blemish.
Inb4 "But he destroyed him!"
Yes, as he should have when he stepped up on short notice.
 
Captain Herb said:
Yeah, Ngannou got KTFOd by Anthony Joshua but you know what? He stepped into the boxing ring with Anthony Joshua. And Tyson Fury, in his first two fights in boxing ever.

Now let's look at the case of Jonathon "goat"Jones: Ducked Chael Sonnen, ducked Rumble Johnson, ducked DC at HW, ducked Francis Ngannou, currently ducking Tom Aspinall and the rest of the real HW contenders, all of whom would send him home in a body bag.

I don't believe a professional fighter can inherently be a coward but In some cases they can exhibit cowardly behavior. Why again are we calling someone who refuses to fight the top contenders, who refuses to unify and put his paper belt on the line, who refuses to step into the cage with the very best in the world "GOAT"?

I ask you.
Dumbest thread title ever.
 
D 1 Wrestler said:
Cope
Yeah I wonder if Ngannou feels the same way as OP right about now. Somehow I doubt it

No, Ngannou is not a coward. That much is obvious. I don't think anybody ever called him a coward. Doesn't change the fact that he got viciously knocked out because of, if anything, arrogance. Being a coward is pitiful, yes...but being arrogant can also be a problem and even men like Ngannou can bite off more than they can chew because of it.
 
Unlike McGregor, he fought someone who was there to knock him out, not play defense and carry him

Respect to anyone who steps in there. I've done it. People who haven't just don't understand.
 
colorles said:
Yeah I wonder if Ngannou feels the same way as OP right about now. Somehow I doubt it

No, Ngannou is not a coward. That much is obvious. I don't think anybody ever called him a coward. Doesn't change the fact that he got viciously knocked out because of, if anything, arrogance. Being a coward is pitiful, yes...but being arrogant can also be a problem and even men like Ngannou can bite off more than they can chew because of it.
Think you misread OP
 
Got to you bitching about jones “ducking” Chael. You’re too angry, you’re just lashing out, saying stupid shit for effect.

Be like big frank and take a nap. You’ll feel better.
 
colorles said:
No, not at all. But what the OP is saying is bullshit. and the title is bullshit. Nobody that get's knocked out...thinks that way. that is cope bullshit
I think the OP was saying Ngannou is NOT afraid to fight the best at any given time, unlike some people.
 
getting KTFO by Anthony Joshua is not impressive.
 
I'm not on either side of the discussion. I just came here to post that I'm over the "He who does/doesn't" sayings and quotes.
 
Captain Herb said:
I think the OP was saying Ngannou is NOT afraid to fight the best at any given time, unlike some people.
He isn't as long as he is getting paid a gazillion dollars for it.

Not that there is anything wrong with that.. but he was crying about money during his whole UFC reign and he stood on the sidelines for a while.
 
Captain Herb said:
I think the OP was saying Ngannou is NOT afraid to fight the best at any given time, unlike some people.
Recklessness is not a positive trait. However, shit, I might risk a Boxer breaking my pencil neck with a punch for $30 mil, let alone if I had some skills and a body to match. Hey, if you wake up and can move your arms legs, life's good after that.
 
sanguinius said:
Got to you bitching about jones “ducking” Chael. You’re too angry, you’re just lashing out, saying stupid shit for effect.

Be like big frank and take a nap. You’ll feel better.
Dude. Jonathon "goat" Jones literally ducked Chael Sonnen, a short notice middle weight. A middle weight journeyman for god sakes. This tells you all you need to know BEFORE he ducked the rest of them.
 
